Mayday Parade Release Music Video For New Single “Bad At Love”

The powerhouse emo quintet MAYDAY PARADE release their brand-new single, “Bad At Love,” via Rise Records. Listen HERE and watch the music video below.

Shot in California and directed by Katharine White, the accompanying visual shows a couple at a turning point in their relationship. Emotional vignettes of their journey are shown on television screens in an otherwise empty home, matching the mood of the song. The new single, which premiered on KROQSunday, August 15, is a stark contrast to the recently-released anthemic track “Kids of Summer,” which was written about the band’s carefree summers on the Van’s Warped Tour. Both songs are just a small taste of more music coming soon on the horizon.

Since their formation, Mayday Parade have sold over 1.6 million albums in the U.S. inclusive of 675 million streams across their catalog, earning their spot as a household name in the industry. With a certified Gold album and countless global tours under their belt, the band shows no signs of slowing down as their fanbase continues to grow. Recently, their debut album A Lesson In Romantics has found new life on TikTok, with fans using the original tracks in their content as well as creating their own cover versions, some amassing millions of views.

The new songs arrive on the heels of the band’s recent fall headline tour announcement. Mayday Parade will make their triumphant return to the stage beginning September 8 with a two-week run featuring support from Microwave. In addition to the headline dates, Mayday Parade will appear at numerous festivals this year including the Riot Fest (Chicago, IL), Four Chord Music Fest (Pittsburgh, PA), Furnace Festival (Birmingham, AL), Nova Rock Festival (Austria), Greenfield Festival (Switzerland), Hurricane Festival(Germany), and Southside Festival (Germany), with more to come soon.

2020 marked a stark departure for the Tallahassee, FL band, who typically play several festivals and hundreds of shows across North America and internationally each year. After spending most of the year apart, the band – Derek Sanders, Brooks Betts, Alex Garcia, Jake Bundrick, and Jeremy Lenzo – got together for two special virtual show events, starting with the Out of Here Session in October, followed by the Anywhere But Here Session which highlighted a front-to-back performance of their 2009 sophomore LP Anywhere But Here.

Mayday Parade – Fall U.S. Tour Dates:

Sept 7 – High Dive – Gainesville, FL

Sept 8 – High Dive – Gainesville, FL – SOLD OUT

Sept 10 – Culture Room – Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Sept 12 – Charleston Music Hall – Charleston, SC

Sept 14 – Georgia Theatre – Athens, GA

Sept 15 – Amos’ Southend – Charlotte, NC

Sept 17 – Four Chord Music Festival – Pittsburgh, PA*

Sept 18 – Riot Fest – Chicago, IL*

Sept 21 – Deluxe – Indianapolis, IN

Sept 22 – Mercury Ballroom – Louisville, KY

Sept 23 – Blue Note – Columbia, MO

Sept 25 – Furnace Fest – Birmingham, AL*

Sept 26 – Club LA – Destin, FL (no Microwave)

* festival date

