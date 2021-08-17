‘Snowpiercer: The Complete Second Season’ Set For November Blu-ray Release

What will it take to survive? All aboard the most elite train in the world, as the epic journey continues with more secrets, plot twists, and reveals as Warner Bros Home Entertainment releases Snowpiercer: The Complete Second Season on Blu-ray and DVD on November 9, 2021. Strap yourself in for a thrilling ride with all 10 episodes from the second season, plus enjoy the captivating 21 minutes of extra features.

Snowpiercer: The Complete Second Season is priced to own at $24.98 SRP for the DVD and $29.98 SRP for the Blu-ray, which includes a Digital. Snowpiercer: The Complete Second Season is also available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers.

At the end of season one, the survivors of the revolution are trying to pick up the pieces and maintain a fragile peace amongst the now merged classes with Layton (Daveed Diggs) emerging as the train’s leader. Discovering Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) is alive and headed their way on a rival train, Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) risks going outside to prevent him from invading Snowpiercer. While she’s out there, it’s revealed that Alexandra (Rowan Blanchard), Melanie’s daughter, who she thought had died, is alive and has become Wilford’s dedicated protegee. In season two, an entirely new power struggle emerges, causing a dangerous rift as people are divided between their loyalty to Layton and to Mr. Wilford, who has a new train, new technology and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing. While Layton battles Wilford for the soul of Snowpiercer, Melanie leads the charge on a shocking new discovery that could change the fate of humanity.

Based on the critically acclaimed graphic novel series and the film from Academy Award®winner Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”), “Snowpiercer” season two stars Academy Award winner Jennifer Connelly (“A Beautiful Mind”), Grammy® and Tony Award® winner Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton,” “Black-ish”) Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Emmy® nominee Alison Wright (“The Americans”), Mickey Sumner (“Frances Ha,” “Battle of the Sexes”), Iddo Goldberg (“Peaky Blinders,” “The Zookeeper’s Wife”), Katie McGuinness (“Dirty Filthy Love”), Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee Lena Hall (“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”), Annalise Basso (“Bedtime Stories”), Sam Otto (“Jellyfish”), Roberto Urbina (“Narcos”), Sheila Vand (“Argo”) and Steven Ogg (“The Walking Dead”.

The series is executive produced by Graeme Manson, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, Matthew O’Connor,?Christoph Schrewe Ben Rosenblatt and Scott Derrickson, and the original film’s producers, including Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee,?Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and?Dooho Choi. The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios, along with CJ Entertainment. ITV Studios handles international distribution.

Snowpiercer has been picked up for a fourth season with season three set to premiere on TNT early next year.

DIGITAL

Snowpiercer is available to own on Digital. Digital allows consumers to instantly stream and download all episodes to watch anywhere and anytime on their favorite devices. Digital is available from various retailers including iTunes, Amazon Video, Google Play, Vudu, PlayStation, Xbox and others. A Digital Code is also included in the U.S. with the purchase of specially marked Blu-ray discs for redemption and cloud storage.

BONUS FEATURES

The Great Engineer: Bringing the Mysterious Mr. Wilford Aboard – Go behind-the-scenes with the cast for an in-depth exploration of the god-like Mr. Wilford as brought to life by Sean Bean.

Season 2 Overview – An exciting and exclusive look at the second season with the cast.

Behind The Character: Mr. Wilford – The cast discusses the mythical character of Mr. Wilford played by Sean Bean.

Season 2 Roundtable – Take a seat with the cast and crew as they have a round table discussion about the show’s characters and story.

Daveed Diggs Season 1 Recap – The exciting first season of Snowpiercer is recapped through the POV of its main character Layton (Daveed Diggs).

10 Episodes

The Time of Two Engines Smolder to Life A Great Odyssey A Single Trade Keep Hope Alive Many Miles from Snowpiercer Our Answer for Everything The Eternal Engineer The Show Must Go On Into the White

