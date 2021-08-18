NECA and Rubies Join Forces To Launch Denuo Novo High End Star Wars Collectible Online Store!

Rubies II LLC and National Entertainment Collectibles Association, Inc. (NECA), today announced that it has formed Denuo Novo LLC, a new wholly-owned subsidiary, that will specialize in the creation of high-end collectibles including replica costumes and props from various pop culture franchises.

Denuo Novo will combine the world-class innovation and creative capabilities of NECA with Rubies’ best-in-class supply chain and omni-channel retailing capabilities. The new product assortment will include replica helmets, high-end cosplay quality costumes perfect to wear at the next big comic convention, life-sized statues, and more.

Rubies has been making Halloween costumes for over 60 years while NECA has been a force in the licensed product and collectibles space for over 25 years. The creation of Denuo Novo allows the talented designers and product developers from both powerhouse companies to create a new destination for cosplay and replica costumes and high-end collectibles.

Looking ahead, the newly formed Denuo Novo seeks to be the single stop for premium quality costume replicas and high-end collectibles for generations to come. New products supporting Star Wars and other franchises are on the horizon. They also plan on fulfilling many of the existing orders of Star Wars replica and high-end collectible products originally produced by Anovos Productions. “NECA has been a powerhouse in licensed collectibles for years and we’re incredibly excited to grow our presence in the high-end collectibles space with replica costumes and helmets,” said Joel Weinshanker, managing partner of Rubies, adding, “Furthermore, we are thrilled to offer the quality and attention to detail that these discerning customers have come to expect.” Visit www.denuonovo.com to see the assortment of products and learn more about the company.

About Rubies

Rubies II LLC is the newly-formed entity owned by strategic operator and managing partner Joel Weinshanker, founder of the National Entertainment Collectibles Association, Inc. (NECA), Funds Managed by Atalaya Capital Management LP, and members of the Beige family. Denuo Novo LLC is a new wholly owned subsidiary of Rubies II LLC. Under the newly-formed Rubies II LLC, Rubies Costume Company remains the market leader of both licensed and proprietary products and is the only truly full-service costume manufacturer and distributor in the world. In addition to holiday costumes, Rubies offers a wide variety of assortments to collectors, with a vast assortment of licenses sold by retail partners throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, Asia and Australia.

