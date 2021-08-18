‘Rush: Cinema Strangiato’ Returns To Cinemas With Director’s Cut Featuring Revamped Setlist & New Bonus Tracks!

Trafalgar Releasing and Anthem Entertainment are proud to announce that RUSH—Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, and Neil Peart—are set to return to the big screen as Rush: Cinema Strangiato – Director’s Cut comes to select movie theaters worldwide on September 9, 2021.

Rush: Cinema Strangiato – Director’s Cut brings Rush fans together in movie theaters once again – this time to celebrate 40 years of Moving Pictures. This global fan event takes an alternate “director’s cut” of the 2019 feature, giving audiences a special look into R40 LIVE, with a revamped setlist including new additions of bonus tracks “One Little Victory” and “Red Barchetta,” as well as “Cygnus X-1” / “The Story So Far” featuring Neil’s final recorded drum solo masterpiece. Additional favorites include songs such as “Animate,” “Closer to the Heart,” “Subdivisions,” and “Tom Sawyer” along with backstage moments and candid footage from the cutting room floor. The Director’s Cut also includes soundcheck performances of the fan-favorite “Jacob’s Ladder,” exclusive interviews with Tom Morello, Billy Corgan, Taylor Hawkins, producer Nick Raskulinecz, The Trailer Park Boys, violinist Jonathan Dinklage, and more surprises.

Ticketing for Rush: Cinema Strangiato – Director’s Cut begins in the US and additional countries on August 17. Tickets will be available for purchase in Canada on Sept. 1. Ticket on-sale dates may vary by country. Visit www.cinemastrangiato.com for ticketing and the most up-to-date information regarding participating theaters. Stay safe. Check your local community guidelines.

“We are proud to once again bring Rush to big screens worldwide in celebration of 40 years of Moving Pictures,” said Kymberli Frueh, Trafalgar Releasing SVP of Content Acquisitions. “Rush has such a passionate following and we’re pleased to be able to share so many never-before-seen performances with fans through this new Director’s Cut of Cinema Strangiato.”

ABOUT RUSH:

With more than 45 million records sold worldwide and countless sold-out tours, Rush – Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, and Neil Peart – is not only one of the most inventive and compelling groups in rock history, but remains one of the most popular. The RIAA® has certified Rush for the third most consecutive gold/platinum studio albums by a rock band, topped only by the Beatles and the Rolling Stones. Rush’s vast catalogue includes such classics as 1974’s self-titled debut, 1976’s 2112, 1981’s Moving Pictures, 1996’s Test For Echo, and 2002’s Vapor Trails. Rush released their 20th studio album, Clockwork Angels, in 2012. The critically-acclaimed collection marked their first studio recording since 2007’s Snakes & Arrows, debuting at #1 in Canada and #2 on the Billboard 200, which matched the highest chart debut of the band’s career. In addition to their commercial success, Rush has also been recognized with a number of JUNO Awards and multiple GRAMMY® nominations, including one for the acclaimed documentary Rush: Beyond The Lighted Stage and the Allan Waters Humanitarian Award. All three band members were made Officers of the Order of Canada in 1996, received the highest Canadian artistic honor by receiving the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award in 2012, and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013. Rush celebrated their 40th anniversary with their last large-scale tour, R40 Live, that visited 34 cities in North America in the summer of 2015. During that tour they recorded the two hometown shows in Toronto and later that year released the live audio/concert film, R40 Live, that debuted #1 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums Chart.

ABOUT TRAFALGAR RELEASING:

Trafalgar Releasing is the global leader in event cinema distribution. A subsidiary of Trafalgar Entertainment, Trafalgar Releasing’s global operations include production, acquisition, marketing, and distribution of specialized content to over 8,000 cinemas in more than 120 countries worldwide.

A full spectrum of releases includes high arts (The Metropolitan Opera, Bolshoi Ballet, Royal Opera House), award winning theatre (The King and I: from the London Palladium, An American In Paris, Les Misérables: The Staged Concert), iconic moments (Monty Python’s Life of Brian 40th Anniversary, David Bowie is happening now, They Shall Not Grow Old), heritage music acts (Roger Waters The Wall, David Gilmour Live in Pompeii, Metallica & San Francisco Symphony: S&M2, Depeche Mode: SPIRITS in the Forest) and contemporary music sensations (BTS’ BRING THE SOUL: THE MOVIE, Gorillaz: REJECT FALSE ICONS, Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams).

Headquartered in London, the company also has offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Denver. More information about Trafalgar Releasing can be found at www.Trafalgar-Releasing.com.

ABOUT ANTHEM ENTERTAINMENT AND ANTHEM RECORDS:

Anthem Entertainment is comprised of a music publishing division, recorded music label, production music division, and a leading film and television audio-visual secondary rights (AVSR) services company. We support artists, create content, and provide entertainment services around the world. The recorded music label, Anthem Records, is a diverse and iconic record label representing some of the world’s biggest hitmakers. Home to an award-winning roster of critically acclaimed and commercially successful artists including Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Rush; country superstar Gord Bamford; legendary singer, songwriter, and guitarist José Feliciano; alt-rock group Stuck On Planet Earth, and more.

