The Go-Go’s GINA SCHOCK Announces “Made In Hollywood: All Access With The Go-Go’s” Book

From Gina Schock, drummer of the groundbreaking, all-female rock band – the Go-Go’s – comes Made In Hollywood: All Access with the Go-Go’s (on sale 10/26/21; hardcover; price $40; ISBN: 9780762474974). Made In Hollywood is a visual account of the band, as told by their drummer, Gina Schock, and featuring personal photographs and memorabilia collected by Gina over the course of her 40 year career. Gina offers a treasure trove of personal images that follow the course of the band’s wild journey to the heights of fame and stardom. The book features posters, photographs, Polaroids, and other memorabilia from her archives. Pre-order a copy here.

“I truly had no idea that I was to become the Go-Go’s archivist. I’ve always loved photography, so taking photos of the band was a natural process. When you check out this book, I hope you feel like you were right there with me over the last forty years. From Baltimore to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, what a trip this has been. I am thrilled to finally share my personal collection with everyone.”

– Gina Schock

The beautifully designed coffee table photo book features a poignant and well thought out foreword by Go-Go’s bass player, and friend, Kathy Valentine who refers to Gina’s perch on the drum stool as a ‘throne.’ Kathy laments that as the drummer, Gina had a bird’s-eye view of not only the entire band and crew, but a unique look at the audience each night. And Gina, as the drummer, was the ‘ruler of the band,’ the one who dictates the direction of each song, sped up or slowed down. As Kathy says, “You best follow along…The drummer, if it’s Gina Schock, also gives the songs identifiable hooks – instantly recognizable, the heartbeat and life-force of a track.”

“None of us had any money. I would cash my checks and put all my money in a Barbie thermos…While we were performing, I never left the Barbie thermos in the dressing room. I would bring it onstage with me and put it in Gina’s kick drum…I wouldn’t let it out of my sight because all the money I had in the world was in there, and it was usually around a hundred dollars…At the end of the night, everybody went home with whomever. I always went home with Barbie.” – Belinda Carlisle, from Made In Hollywood

The Go-Go’s debut album, Beauty and the Beat, rose to the top of the charts in 1981, staying at No. 1 on the Billboard charts for six consecutive weeks, spawning the hits “Our Lips Are Sealed” (named one of Rolling Stone’s Top 100 Pop Singles) and “We Got The Beat” and earning them a Grammy nomination for “Best New Artist.” Their 1982 follow-up, Vacation, hit Top Ten on the Billboard 200 and featured the Top Ten title track “Vacation.” Together the band toured the world over; from tiny clubs to sold-out arenas with legendary tour-mates like; The Police, Rolling Stones, David Bowie, The B-52s, INXS, and so many other great artists. They have sold over 7 million records worldwide and have the notable distinction of being the only all-female band to write their own songs and play their own instruments on a No. 1 album.

Last year, their Critics Choice Award-winning Showtime documentary, The Go-Go’s, was released to fan and critical acclaim, and this October the quintet will celebrate their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside Tina Turner, Carole King, JAY-Z, Foo Fighters and Todd Rundgren on October 30th. They will continue the celebration with a handful of west coast shows in December and January.

Gina Schock is a working musician and songwriter known for being part of the all-female band the Go-Go’s for four decades. She has done everything from producing the Go-Go’s DVD release of their 2001 concert, Live in Central Park to co-writing the title track for the Miley Cyrus album Breakout in addition to several songs on Selena Gomez & the Scene’s debut album Kiss & Tell. Schock’s songs have also appeared in many movies including The Accused, Superstar, and Bull Durham, to name a few. She has also acted for television and independent films. This is her first book.

