Spiritbox Drop Official Music Video For Brand New Track “HURT YOU”

A rising force in rock, SPIRITBOX have unveiled a brand new track today titled “Hurt You”, from their highly anticipated debut album, ‘Eternal Blue’, set for release on September 17th on Rise Records. The band have also released an accompanying music video for the song which can be watched here or by clicking the image below. Fans can find “Hurt You” on streaming platforms here.

Speaking on the new song and its accompanying music video, Spiritbox guitarist, Mike Stringer shares: “Hurt You is a song that was written before the pandemic, in early 2020 during a snowstorm. We were stuck inside, and couldn’t go anywhere, so this song flowed out of myself, Courtney, and our producer Dan pretty quick. The subject matter of the song explores toxic codependency, and the feeling of knowing that something is doomed to fail, but making the choice to go down with the ship. The video, directed by Dylan Hryciuk, is horror inspired, and depicts love in four different acts. It’s the first video we’ve made where we do not make an appearance, and allow the story to be the main focus.”

Spiritbox, one of the hottest new bands in heavy music, thrilled fans back in May with the official announcement of their highly anticipated debut album, ‘Eternal Blue’, which is set to drop on Friday, September 17th, 2021 with pre-orders available now by clicking here. The band sold out of all vinyl pre-orders within the first 24 hours of announcement and on-sale.

The band have released two new songs from their debut album this year. First single “Circle With Me” which charted on Billboard at #1 Hard Rock Digital Song Sales, #5 Hot Hard Rock Songs, #9 Rock Songs Core Genre, #12 Rock Digital Songs, #50 Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, #71 Digital Songs and has clocked up 10.7 million streams to date. More recently, they released “Secret Garden” which has clocked up 5.2 million streams since its release.

Prior to “Circle With Me” the band released two break-out, hit singles last year – the heartbreaking and otherworldly “Constance“, which has clocked up 10.5 million streams to date and re-entered the Billboard chats last week at #1 Hard Rock Digital Song Sales, #4 Rock Songs Core Genre, #19 Hot Hard Rock Songs following the release of the very special reimagining of “Constance (Acoustic)” and the unrelentingly brutal “Holy Roller” which has run up 22.9 million streams to date and debuted at #25 on Billboard’s Hot Hard Rock Songs and charted as the #1 song of 2020 on SiriusXM’s Liquid Metal.

SPIRITBOX are scheduled to perform at a number of major festivals across US this year including:

Sep 9th – Blue Ridge Rock Festival, Danville, VA

Sep 25th – Louder Than Life Festival, Louisville, KY

Oct 26 – 29th – Coheed & Cambria S.S. Neverender Cruise, Miami to Bahamas

Nov 11th – Welcome To Rockville Festival, Daytona Beach, FL

It was also announced earlier this week, that they will be hitting the road with Underoath and Every Time I Die for the Voyeurist North American Tour 2022 (full dates below).

Head to Spiritbox.com for tickets & info.

Underoath w/ Every Time I Die And Spiritbox

Voyeurist North American Tour 2022

Feb. 18 – Dallas, Texas @ Southside Ballroom

Feb. 19 – Houston, Texas @ Bayou Music Center

Feb. 20 – San Antonio, Texas @ The Aztec Theatre

Feb. 23 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

Feb. 24 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

Feb. 25 – Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

Feb. 26 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield*

Feb. 28 – Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SODO*

March 01 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Vogue Theater*

March 02 – Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory*

March 04 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

March 05 – Denver, Colo. @ The Ogden Theatre*

March 07 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore

March 08 – Chicago, Ill. @ Radius*

March 09 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore

March 11 – Toronto, Ontario @ History

March 12 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora*

March 13 – Wallingford, Ct. @ The Dome

March 14 – Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues

March 15 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

March 17 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Steel*

March 18 – Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

March 19 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore

March 20 – Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom*

March 22 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ ICON

March 23 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore

March 25 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

ABOUT SPIRITBOX

Named after a device some believe is capable of communicating with the dead, there’s a sense of the paranormal running through all that Spiritbox do, but this is a group of artists who are very much brimming with life and creating something remarkable with their music.

Characterized by fierce intensity, unwavering emotion and technical splendor, their debut full length album ‘Eternal Blue’ is destined to latch onto the hearts and minds of those who hear it. It is that connection between fan and artist that drives Courtney, Mike and Bill in all that they do as the Spiritbox phenomenon continues to grow bigger and bigger.

Having toured the world many times over with their previous bands – metal outfit iwrestledabearonce (Courtney and Mike) and pop punk band Living With Lions (Bill) – Spiritbox absorbed the highs and lows of living as working musicians and decided to try a different and more sustainable approach when it came to releasing their music. In doing so they quickly garnered a cult-like online following which has led to over 80 million streams across all platforms and sell outs on every physical release and most merch items they’ve released to date. Towards the end of 2020 they announced that they had signed with world renowned label, Rise Records in partnership with Pale Chord.

