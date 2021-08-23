Hip-Hop Legends Naughty By Nature Celebrate 30 Year Anniversary Of Their Self-Titled Debut Album

Grammy Award winning, legendary Hip-Hop group Naughty By Nature are set to celebrate the 30 year anniversary of their self-titled album released in 1991. Few bands in music can boast about an almost 30 year career that has been both consistent and history making. Naughty By Nature, initially called New Style, began performing at talent shows and were discovered by fellow New Jersey native and then emerging Hip-Hop artist, Queen Latifah. Eventually signing the group to her management company Flavor Unit Management, Latifah helped them land a deal with Tommy Boy Records. Following the release of their self-titled debut album in 1991, Naughty By Nature quickly assaulted the music charts with the instant classic #1 hit “O.P.P.” The group quickly became crossover stars, bridging the gap between their Hip-Hop roots and the mainstream music world.

To date, their success and longevity as a Hip-Hop band has been unparalleled. The trio went on to produce their follow-up albums that have become part of America’s Hip- Hop legacy: 19 Naughty III (1993), Poverty’s Paradise (1995) and Nature’s Fury (1999). Inevitably, a break-up in 1999 would lead to the group members each following different, yet equally successful, personal endeavors. As a producer, Kay Gee went onto produce award winning music with artists including: Luther Vandross, Notorious B.I.G, Jaheim, Next and Zhane. As an actor, Treach found success in film and television offering critically-acclaimed performances on HBO’s original series The Sopranos and OZ, along with Jason’s Lyric, Soul Food, the Hip-Hop cult-classic Juice and several other films. As the marketing genius behind the group, Vin Rock developed Naughty Gear, one of the first Hip-Hop inspired clothing lines. When he got a hold of the worldwide web, he mastered it with www.NaughtyByNature.com, further developing and expanding the reach of the Naughty brand.

When asked about the 30 year anniversary all three members expressed the gratitude for their years of success. Leader Treach said “Following a dream can lead you from fantasy to reality, a love for a culture can start as just a love for musical poetry, human drum tracks, and DJ scratches mixes, and samples and end up as lifelong careers filled with fame, fortune, and fullfillness; Independent leaders scuffin those knees and ghetto bastards yokin jokers graduated to O.P.P Dons celebrating hip hop wit hoorays and being dubbed the anthem kings. Although 30 years flew by Naughty by Nature built the machine ready to travel through 30 more, God is Great.” DJ and Producer KayGee said, “Nothing beats doing what you love to do and the fans love it as well 30 plus years later. It’s Awesome!” Similarly, rapper Vin Rock said, “I feel blessed to have a 30yr career participating in a hobby with my childhood friends. We are truly lucky to have an occupation that doesn’t feel like work at all most of the time. I’m humbled by the continued love and support from our fans! Thank you!”

Now back together, the band continues to tour globally, ripping stages from Australia to Canada to New Jersey to South Africa. Life has been good for Treach, Vin Rock and DJ Kay Gee as they keep doing what they do best: creating undeniably classic, hand raising, life-affirming, Hip-Hop music. “We wouldn’t have reunited if we didn’t think we could give people that authentic Naughty feeling,” says the group’s master lyricist Treach. Fresh off the 2019 New Kids On The Block’s nationally sold out MixTape Tour, which sold a record 600,000+ tickets; Naughty By Nature has on their A-game and have no plans to stop anytime soon. With a lot of new opportunities on the horizon the super group is ready to celebrate their years of success as well as continue to push forward setting new goals for the legendary rap group. Please stay tuned to Naughty By Nature’s socials below for more information on the celebration of their 30 years as a group.

