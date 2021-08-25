Grateful Dead & Rhino Partner With The Coda Collection To Host A Series Of Exclusive Archival Releases

The Coda Collection has partnered with Grateful Dead and Rhino to release a series of professionally filmed live performances from the iconic group. The three initial concert films provide unique insight into the singular on-stage chemistry and interactions of the band in the midst of one of their most beloved eras. Watch the trailer below and visit Coda Collection’s site here for more information.

Beginning today, the Grateful Dead’s summer tour opener from July 2, 1989 in Foxboro, MA is now available to stream for the first time, exclusively on The Coda Collection. The show marks the arrival of a notable period for the group, with Jerry Garcia, Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, Phil Lesh, Brent Mydland, and Bob Weir showcasing their creative strides following the success of the band’s first and only #1 single “Touch of Grey” in 1987. Setlist notables include a rare show-opening “Playing in the Band,” a majestic “He’s Gone” complete with “Smokestack Lightning” tease, and a show-stopping “Dear Mr. Fantasy”—>”Hey Jude.”

On September 8th, The Coda Collection will release ‘Live in Washington, D.C. 7/12/89’, captured days later at RFK Stadium during the same tour amid the backdrop of notable scrutiny from local political figures. On September 29th, The Coda Collection will release ‘Live at Giants Stadium 6/17/91’, one of the most euphoric concerts of the Dead’s later era. This show includes Bruce Hornsby guesting on keyboards and features the first “Dark Star Jam” (a Holy Grail for Dead Heads) since 1974.

Future programs will dig even deeper into the rich archive of Grateful Dead and encompass each chapter of their storied career. Dive deeper and explore all things Grateful Dead on The Coda Collection, including exclusive complementary editorial and context surrounding the three shows at codacollection.co.

Available now: ‘Live in Foxboro 7/2/89’

Available September 8: ‘Live in Washington, D.C. 7/12/89’

Available September 29: ‘Live at Giants Stadium 6/17/91’

Launched in February 2021, The Coda Collection is available exclusively via Amazon Prime Video Channels. This unique, subscription streaming offering features an exclusive, curated selection of the most iconic music documentaries, concert films, and episodic series spanning decades and genres paired with a complementary website exploring new perspectives on music. The Coda Collection offers hundreds of hours of exclusive concert and documentary content from artists ranging from such legendary icons as Jimi Hendrix, The Rolling Stones, AC/DC and Pearl Jam to contemporary premieres of new material by such diverse artists as The Cure, Evanescence, Billy Strings, Jane’s Addiction, The Black Crowes, the critically acclaimed Dave Grohl-directed documentary ‘What Drives Us’, and Nigel Godrich’s seminal “From The Basement” performance series featuring such artists as the White Stripes, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Radiohead and others.

The Coda Collection is available to Amazon Prime members in the U.S. now for $4.99 per month, with a free 7-day trial, and will roll out globally throughout the rest of the year. To see the complete library of titles available to stream exclusively on The Coda Collection, click HERE. To explore The Coda Collection and to sign up for a free 7-day trial, visit www.codacollection.co.

About Grateful Dead

Grateful Dead is a social and musical phenomenon that grew into a genuine American treasure. In 1965, an entire generation was linked together by common ideals, gathering by the hundreds and thousands. This movement created a seamless connection between the band and its fans. As the band toured, Dead Heads would follow. Not because it was a part of popular culture, but because it is a true counterculture that exists to this very day-one that earnestly believes in the value of its beliefs. By 1995, Grateful Dead had attracted the most concert goers in the history of the music business, and today remain one of the all-time leaders in concert ticket sales. Eventually, the caravan evolved into a community with various artists, craftsmen and entrepreneurs supplying a growing demand for merchandise that connected them to the music. Today, the connection is as strong as ever. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 1994 and received a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007. Their final tally of 2,318 total concerts remains a world record. Grateful Dead recently celebrated their 48th top 40 album on the Billboard chart, a feat no other group has achieved.

