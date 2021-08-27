‘Elvira’s Haunted Hills’ To Receive Collector’s Edition Blu-ray Release In October Via Scream Factory!

Scream Factory have announced the October 5, 2021 release date for a highly-anticipated Collector’s Edition Blu-ray for the cult classic, Elvira’s Haunted Hills. The Blu-ray features a brand-new 4K scan of the original camera negative and comes loaded with bonus features including a new introduction by Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, all housed within limited-edition collectible slipcase packaging, while supplies last.

Fans who order their copies from shoutfactory.com will also receive an exclusive poster featuring brand-new artwork, while supplies last.

With her voluptuous figure, voluminous black hair and hilarious one-liners, the essence of camp oozes from her pores. Elvira’s Haunted Hills culls its outrageousness from the classic Vincent Price/Edgar Allan Poe/Roger Corman films of the early 60s, along with a little Rocky Horror Picture Show and Fearless Vampire Killers.

The tale begins in 1851, when Elvira and her maid Zou Zou are en route to perform in the Parisian Revue “Yes I Can Can,” but inadvertently end up at the sinister Lord Vladimere Hellsubus’ medieval castle. Bearing an uncanny resemblance to Vladimere’s long-dead wife, Elvira learns of the Hellsubus curse and finds her life in danger. Will she escape the family curse and the evil Vladimere? And can she keep her hands off of the stable hand long enough to save the day?

Special Features:

NEW Restoration from a 4K Scan of the Original Camera Negative

NEW Introduction by Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark

Audio Commentary with Actors Cassandra Peterson, Mary Scheer, Mary Jo Smith And Scott Atkinson, and Director Sam Irvin

Making-Of Featurette

“Transylvania Or Bust” Featurette

Elvira in Romania Featurette

Interview with Actor Richard O’Brien

Outtakes

Photo Gallery

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.