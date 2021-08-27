TOAD THE WET SPROCKET Releases New ‘Starting Now’ Studio Album

Beloved Platinum-selling band, Toad the Wet Sprocket, has released their latest album, STARTING NOW, which is available everywhere you find great music now. This latest project, being released through the band’s own independent label, Abe’s Records, is a collection of material exploring how we manage to find hope after life’s uncertainties that often force a change and challenge us to survive on a new path.

PURCHASE: STARTING NOW

Also being released today is the band’s latest single from STARTING NOW, “Hold On.” The track’s pleading lyrics of finding commonality and hanging onto what is truly important, is a message for the times. Through some of the most trying months of many of our lives, “Hold On” is a positive reminder to us that there is something better on the other side of our troubles and if we give it time, we’ll find the peace we’re all seeking.

In addition to the release of the track, Toad the Wet Sprocket, has also released the official music video for “Hold On.” This live performance based music video brings the full band to the forefront and teases fans for their upcoming tour dates – showing they are still at the top of their game.

Be sure to tune-in tonight at 6pm PT/9pm ET to Toad the Wet Sprocket’s YouTube channel for a special live stream album release band with Toad the Wet Sprocket as they perform some of their new material from STARTING NOW and take questions from fans. The event will also be shared on the band’s Facebook page.

TUNE-IN: TOAD Live Band Performance and Q&A

Check out Toad the Wet Sprocket on the road through 2022 on their STARTING NOW Tour. The tour marks the band’s first time back on the road since 2019. Tickets and VIP Packages available through the following link:

STARTING NOW Tour Dates & VIP Packages

VIP Packages include:

One (1) General Admission Event Ticket

Meet & Greet and Photo Opportunity with Toad the Wet Sprocket

Invitation to Exclusive Pre-Show Acoustic Performance

One (1) Limited Edition Event Poster

One (1) Commemorative Laminate

For additional information on Toad the Wet Sprocket, including all-new merchandise and upcoming tour dates, please visit:

Website

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

Spotify

Pandora

YouTube

About Toad the Wet Sprocket :

Celebrating 30 years as a band, Toad the Wet Sprocket is still making music and touring with the same spirit of unwavering independence that started it all over three decades ago. Toad the Wet Sprocket share in the kind of musical chemistry that can only come from meeting in high school and writing, recording and touring on albums over the course time. After Bread & Circus, they followed with Pale in 1990, fear in ’91, Dulcinea in 1994, and Coil in 1997, as well as some compilations along the way. While most will still feel the comforting familiarity of the Billboard-charting hits, “Walk on the Ocean”, “All I Want”, “Something’s Always Wrong”, and “Fall Down”, fans will also be well familiar with tracks with lyrics that resonate for so many life milestones like “The Moment”, “I Will Not Take These Things for Granted” and so many more. It is thanks to the enthusiastic support of their fans, that helped spur the release of All You Want and also serves as inspiration for the band to continue touring and play live. Next, the band is set to release their first album in six years, STARTING NOW, available on August 27th wherever you find great music! They will also be hitting the road in Fall of 2021 on the STARTING NOW Tour for their first live shows as a band since their 30th Anniversary Tour in 2019.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.