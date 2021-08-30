Scream Factory Unveils Extras and Special Features For ‘Halloween’ 4K UHD Releases!

This Halloween will be like no other…. It’s coming to you in 4K UHD! It’s been 43 years since the John Carpenter’s 1978 classic Halloween hit theaters and changed the horror genre forever. On October 5, 2021, Halloween and its immediate sequels – can be experienced like never before as it is presented in the best video and audio quality ever. Scream Factory™ has announced 4K UHD releases of the first 5 Halloween films, marking the North American 4K UHD debut for Halloween II, III, 4 and 5. In an exciting nod to fans, Halloween (1978) (Collector’s Edition) (4K UHD) features a return to the original camera negative for the first time! Each of these beloved, iconic films will be released in a limited-edition rigid slipcase, and will include a Blu-ray™ of the film as well as previously existing bonus features.

SCREAM FACTORY™ SITE EXCLUSIVE OFFERS:

In addition to the exciting 4K UHD releases, Scream Factory™ is offering several exclusive offers (while supplies last) to fans who order from shoutfactory.com.

1. A poster featuring newly commissioned cover art from artist Joel Robinson included with each 4K UHD purchase:

• Halloween (1978) (Collector’s Edition) (4K UHD) + Poster

• Halloween II (1981) (Collector’s Edition) (4K UHD) + Poster

• Halloween III: Season Of The Witch (Collector’s Edition) (4K UHD) + Poster

• Halloween 4: The Return Of Michael Myers (Collector’s Edition) (4K UHD) + Poster

• Halloween 5: The Revenge Of Michael Myers (Collector’s Edition) (4K UHD) + Poster

2. 7” vinyl (from Sacred Bones Records) featuring newly recorded music from John Carpenter:

• Halloween (1978) (Collector’s Edition) (4K UHD) + Poster + 7″ Vinyl

• Halloween II (1981) (Collector’s Edition) (4K UHD) + Poster + 7″ Vinyl

• Halloween III: Season Of The Witch (Collector’s Edition) (4K UHD) + Poster + 7″ Vinyl

3. An offer that contains all five films on 4K UHD, all five posters, and all three new 7” vinyl records:

• Halloween 1-5 + 7″ Vinyl (3x) + Posters (5x)

4. Finally, for the most fervent of Halloween fans, there is the ultimate offer. This contains all five films on 4K UHD, all five posters, and all three new 7” vinyl records — plus an exclusive limited edition set of five enamel pins in a collectible box (from our partners at Gutter Garbs):

• Halloween 1-5 + 7″ Vinyl (3x) + Posters (5x) + Enamel Pin Set

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.