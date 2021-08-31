‘Apocalypse Now: Final Cut’ 4K Steelbook Headed Exclusively To Best Buy On October 19th!

From legendary auteur Francis Ford Coppola comes the definitive cut of his monumental Vietnam masterpiece, APOCALYPSE NOW: FINAL CUT. Apocalypse Now: Final Cut arrives October 19th on 4K Ultra HD™ Steelbook from Lionsgate, exclusively at Best Buy. This acclaimed Final Cut of Academy Award®-winning* director Francis Ford Coppola’s visionary Vietnam War epic, starring Martin Sheen and Marlon Brando, is fully restored from the original 1979 film for the first time ever. Enhanced with Dolby Atmos® and Dolby Vision®, as well as Meyer Sound’s Sensual Sound for optimal audio and picture quality, APOCALYPSE NOW FINAL CUT lets you experience Coppola’s cinematic masterpiece the way it was intended. Featuring all new artwork from artist Ken Taylor, Apocalypse Now: Final Cut will be available on 4K Ultra HD™ Steelbook at Best Buy for the suggested retail price of $27.99.

4K AND BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES

Final Cut Intro by Francis Ford Coppola

