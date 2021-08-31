‘Being James Bond’ — Retrospective Film About Daniel Craig’s Journey As 007 Headed To Apple TV App For Free!

Being James Bond, from Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), will be exclusively available to stream on the Apple TV app as a free rental ahead of the theatrical release of the upcoming 25th film in the James Bond franchise, No Time To Die.* In this special 45-minute retrospective, Daniel Craig candidly reflects on his 15-year adventure as James Bond. Customers in over 30 countries and regions around the globe can rent the film for free and stream it exclusively on the Apple TV app from September 7 to October 7.

Including never-before-seen archival footage from Casino Royale to the upcoming 25th film No Time To Die, Craig shares his personal memories in conversation with 007 producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, in the lead up to his final performance as James Bond.

“A lot of people here have worked on five pictures with me,” Craig noted during the conversation with the films’ producers in Being James Bond. “I’ve loved every single second of these movies, and especially this one because I’ve got up every morning and I’ve had the chance to work with you guys, and that has been one of the greatest honours of my life.”

Said Broccoli in the film: “Daniel has just taken this, the character, the series, the whole thing, to a place that is so…extraordinary. And so emotionally satisfying.”

“It’s also emotionally tough being Daniel’s last one. It’s tough on Barbara, it’s tough on me,” added Wilson.

The Apple TV app brings together all the ways to watch shows and movies into one app and is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL, and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Customers can visit https://apple.co/-beingjamesbond on iPhone, iPad, and Mac now to add Being James Bond to Up Next on the Apple TV app and be alerted when the film is available to watch.

The Apple TV app also features Apple TV+, Apple’s video subscription service offering original shows, movies, and documentaries from the world’s most creative storytellers, as well as Apple TV channels, personalized and curated recommendations, and movies and TV shows to buy or rent.

Being James Bond was directed by Baillie Walsh (Flashbacks of a Fool) and produced by Charlie Thomas, Carla Poole and Special Treats Productions. Colin Burrows served as executive producer.

The 25th film in the James Bond franchise, No Time To Die, will be released in theaters beginning September 30 in the UK through Universal Pictures International and in the US on October 8 through MGM via their United Artists Releasing banner.

To learn about all the ways to access the Apple TV app, view the complete list of supported devices.

*Renting movies on the Apple TV app requires an Apple ID.

