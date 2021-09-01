TWIZTID Unleash Official Video For “Neon Vamp” Featuring Dani Filth

The Demented Duo of Jamie Madrox and Monoxide, otherwise known as Twiztid, accompanied by their drummer Drayven, have released the official music video for their huge track, “Neon Vamp” feat. Dani Filth. The track was produced by Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Hatebreed, Spirit Adrift), who, Twiztid announced during their panel at Astronomicon 4, would also be producing their next album. The track is taken from Twiztid’s upcoming album Unlikely Prescription which will be released on September 10th 2021, pre-orders are available now here. “Neon Vamp” can be streamed here. Check out the brand new, official music video below!

Speaking on their latest track Twiztid’s Jamie Madrox shares: “I’ve always respected Dani Filth and the legacy he has etched out in the world of metal and wondered what would it sound like if our musical worlds collided like peanut butter & chocolate! And like a true legend he rose to the challenge and what we recorded is the most anticipated collaboration effort in a great long while!”

Dani Filth adds: “It was awesome to collaborate on a such a genre (monster) mash-up with the guys in Twiztid. Slightly reticent at first, when i heard the track i was like, ‘this is actually very very sick!’ and the vampiric subject matter quickly decided it for me. I really like the song, it’s bristling with dark energy and it definitely carries that ‘Blade’ nite-club vibe about it’s rap/metal swagger. I hope fans of both both bands and genres enjoy the track just as much as I did in helping forge the beast. Like a vampire telling you to suck it, having a nice day? – We’re here to corrupt it!!! Hell yeah!”

‘Unlikely Prescription,’ is set for release on September 10th, 2021 via the band’s label Majik Ninja Entertainment and has spawned previous singles “Corkscrew“, “Perfect Problem“, “Rose Petal” and “Envy” feat. Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills which between them have clocked up over 4 million streams across platforms to date. Pre-orders are available now here.

Twiztid ‘Unlikely Prescription’ Track Listing:

01. Corkscrew

02. Twist + Shatter

03. Broken Heart

04. Confused

05. Neon Vamp (feat. Dani Filth)

06. Comes With An Apology

07. Rose Petal

08. Dead Instead

09. Parasite

10. Perfect Problem

11. If I Get Things Right

12. More Than A Memory

13. Envy (feat. Ice Nine Kills)

14. No Change (feat. Matt Brandyberry)

15. World Of Pretend

Twiztid will play a select number of shows in October. Tickets are available now here.

OCT 6 – Crafthouse, Pittsburgh, PA

OCT 7 – Javits Center, New York Comic Con

OCT 8 – Greater Philadelphia Expo Centre, Philadelphia, PA (Too Many Games Convention)

OCT 9 – Capitol Room @ HMAC, Harrisburg, PA

OCT 10 – Montage Music Hall Rochester, NY

OCT 30 – St Andrews Hall, Detroit, MI

ABOUT TWIZTID

The Twiztid tale is gritty and fascinating folklore, built on self-determination, fearless creativity, and the elimination of the boundaries between artist and audience. The dedicated supporters who stand with co-conspirators Jamie Madrox and Monoxide are more than fans: they are family. The duo remembers what it meant to be part of the crowd before they leaped the barricades onto the stage themselves, and with unrelenting passion and aggression, they’re taking all of us with them.

There’s a rogue’s gallery of hooks, rhythms, and riffs in the Twiztid bag of tricks. For 25 years, they’ve concocted artistic anarchy rooted in the streetwise storytelling sophistication of hip-hop, trance-inducing hypnotic beats, and the seething bite of hard rock rage. Merging horror movies, comics, and a level of depravity and violence rivaling the grimiest of pulp fiction in the annals of Americana, Twiztid is the reflection of a tightly knit subculture and the sound of unbridled id.

Twiztid spin emotional truth into even the wildest of tales, resulting in something endlessly relatable to the alienated and disenfranchised. The music, multimedia, and merchandise originate from their own Majik Ninja Entertainment, headquartered in their native Detroit.

With over a dozen entries on the Billboard charts, 167 million career streams and 148 million Youtube views, Twiztid built themselves into an institution, without the help of mainstream gatekeepers at MTV, traditional radio, or major press. They’ve brought their adrenaline-soaked, unbound artistic mania on the road, with metalcore acts like Motionless In White and on the Vans Warped Tour, all without forsaking the worldwide family they helped strengthen during their initial decade-plus on Psychopathic Records. Twiztid built the connection they maintain with their fiercely dedicated legion of supporters to last and to evolve. Everything Majik Ninja does harken back to that original impulse shared by Monoxide and Jamie Madrox: to make art that swings a big ax at the boundary between audience and artist.

