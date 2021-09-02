My Morning Jacket Announce Exclusive Livestream Concert On September 11th Via nugs.net

My Morning Jacket are inviting fans from around the world to experience their first headline tour in six years LIVE on September 11 from one of two iconic Forest Hills Stadium shows exclusively via nugs.net. For information on tickets and bundle packages, please visit nugs.net/mymorningjacket.

My Morning Jacket recently announced the upcoming release of their ninth studio album, self-titled MY MORNING JACKET (ATO Records), arriving at all DSPS and in various physical formats on Friday, October 22; pre-order HERE. In celebration, the band are presenting a wide-ranging live set encompassing new music alongside fan favorites and classic greatest hits on their first US headline tour in six years. The tour, which kicked off August 27, includes highlights such as top-billed festival appearances and multi-night-stands at Queens, NY’s Forest Hills Stadium (September 10-11), Seattle, WA’s Paramount Theater (October 1-2), Chicago, IL’s Auditorium Theatre (November 4-6), and a strong close out to 2022 for a New Years run at Denver, CO’s Mission Ballroom (December 29-31). Special guests throughout the tour will include Brittany Howard (September 3-11), Durand Jones & The Indications (September 23-October 3), and Bedouine (October 29-November 6). For complete details and ticket availability, please see www.mymorningjacket.com/events.

In partnership with REVERB and Fandiem in efforts to create a climate positive tour, My Morning Jacket are offering a chance to win a trip to the eagerly anticipated return of their One Big Holiday all-inclusive concert vacation set for March 2-5, 2022. Fans who donate to REVERB will be automatically entered for a chance to join the band at The Moon Palace in Riviera Cancun, Mexico for the fourth iteration of the event, which will feature special guest performances by Lord Huron, Brittany Howard, Black Pumas, Sharon Van Etten, Trampled By Turtles, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Steel Pulse and many more. The winner will receive two tickets for an all-inclusive 5-night Deluxe Room hotel stay, roundtrip air travel & ground transportation, Jim James’ new signature Gibson guitar, and more. A limited range of all-inclusive One Big Holiday packages remain available – for complete information, please visit mmjonebigholiday.com.

MY MORNING JACKET ON TOUR 2021-2022

SEPTEMBER

7 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion ^

8 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann – TD Pavilion ^

10 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium ^

11 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium ^

13 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^ DATE CHANGE

23 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl *

24 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival

25 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley *

28 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Concerts *

29 – Spokane, WA – Riverfront Park Pavilion *

OCTOBER

1 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre *

2– Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre *

3 – Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater *

29 – Birmingham, AL – Alabama Theatre # SOLD OUT

30 – Live Oak, FL – Suwannee Hulaween SOLD OUT

31 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theatre # SOLD OUT

NOVEMBER

2 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theater #

4 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre #

5 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre # SOLD OUT

6 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre # SOLD OUT

DECEMBER

29 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

30 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom SOLD OUT

31 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom SOLD OUT

MARCH 2022

2-5 – Riviera Cancún, Mexico – One Big Holiday

^ And Brittany Howard

* Special Guests Durand Jones & The Indications

# Special Guest Bedouine

Additionally, My Morning Jacket are set to launch their new MMJ LIVE vinyl series LIVE 2015, collecting 16 previously unreleased live tracks recorded during 2015’s THE WATERFALL Tour. LIVE 2015 will arrive tomorrow, September 3 exclusively on 3LP white vinyl (with digital download card); a digital release will follow at a later date; pre-order HERE.

About My Morning Jacket

Hailed by the New York Times as “the new kings of expand-your-mind, religious-experience rock,” My Morning Jacket has released eight studio albums, with 2008’s EVIL URGES, 2011’s CIRCUITAL, and 2015’s THE WATERFALL each receiving GRAMMY® Award nominations for “Best Alternative Album.” In summer 2020, the band surprise-released THE WATERFALL II and the album was met by worldwide critical acclaim. Pitchfork declared, “If its predecessor was about conflict and healing – it’s My Morning Jacket’s thorniest album, emotionally speaking – then this follow-up is more about what comes after that healing,” while the Wall Street Journal called it “an epic meditation on desire.” “Despite its sequel-style title, The Waterfall II stands as an equal to its well-loved predecessor,” wrote Consequence, “one that moves from the sunny banks at the top of the falls to the deep and bracing waters down below.” Uncutcalled the album “sweetly sprawling,” noting that it includes epic Crazy Horse jams, beautiful low-key ballads, a spot of soft jazz, country, and a soul number…tied together by Jim James’ consistently terrific vocals and the ever-present threat of sustained reverb.” My Morning Jacket made band history at radio with THE WATERFALL II’s single, “Feel You,” which reached #1 on the Billboard, Mediabase, and Triple-A charts.

My Morning Jacket: Jim James (vocals, guitar), Tom Blankenship (bass), Patrick Hallahan (drums), Carl Broemel (guitar), and Bo Koster (keyboards).

About nugs.net:

Founded in 1997 as a fan site for downloading live music, nugs.net has evolved into the leading live music platform for the largest touring artists in the world. Bruce Springsteen, Metallica, Pearl Jam, Phish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, John Fogerty, Jerry Garcia, The Grateful Dead, and many others distribute recordings of thousands of concerts they play through nugs.net. The platform offers livestreams, downloads, CDs, Video-On-Demand, and is the only streaming service dedicated to live music, delivering exclusive live content to millions of fans daily. nugs.net is available on iOS, Android, AppleTV, Sonos, BluOS, and Desktop. A free 30-day trial is available. Visit nugs.net or get the app at nugs.net/app.

