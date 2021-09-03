Skyler Day Releases Self-Produced ‘Songs from The Greenhouse’ EP

Singer/songwriter Skyler Day released her third EP Songs from The Greenhouse today. Listen HERE.

Lauded by American Songwriter, Entertainment Tonight and Hollywood Life, the five-song EP was written, recorded, and produced entirely by Day from her LA home during the pandemic. Her studio? The backyard shed, after some major renovations. With a lot of green paint and a little help from fans, the studio became known as The Greenhouse, the namesake for her new EP.

“Songs from The Greenhouse challenged me in a lot of ways,” Day said. “Music has always been such a collaborative process for me, but because of the pandemic, I made this project on my own. That’s why I’m more excited than ever to release this EP. Producing these songs has made me feel even closer to music and I can’t wait to share them with other people. The connection music brings is why I do this in the first place.”

The EP’s debut single “The Best Worst Thing,” was met with overwhelming response from fans, who even were involved in the lyrics video.

‘Songs from The Greenhouse’ Track Listing:

Solo Cup Habits If Not A Frame The Best Worst Thing

About Skyler Day

Skyler Day’s third EP Songs from The Greenhouse is out now. The EP’s lead single “The Best Worst Thing” already captured attention as a song preview rapidly racked up more than 200,000 views on TikTok. Day’s stunning vocals and painfully honest lyricism have won over fans across the globe, including GRAMMY-winning artist Kacey Musgraves, who handpicked her for a mentorship that focuses on putting more women on stage at major music festivals, including the Austin City Limits Music Festival, which Day is slated to play this fall. Day has also sold-out venues like the Troubadour and Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles and was named a finalist in the International Acoustic Music Awards and International Songwriting Competition for her song “6 Feet Apart,” produced and co-written by Steve Solomon (“Say You Won’t Let Go” James Arthur). On top of her music career, Day is a well-established actress recurring on shows such as NBC’s Parenthood and Law & Order: SVU, the Freeform drama Pretty Little Liars, and most recently FOX’s The Resident.

