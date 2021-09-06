Shudder Releases Spine-Tingling Trailer and Artwork For ‘Creepshow’ Season 3

Shudder has unveiled the official trailer and key art for season three of the record-breaking anthology series, CREEPSHOW, executive produced by showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead), which premieres Thursday, September 23rd on Shudder as well as via the Shudder offering within the AMC+ bundle. Check out the first glimpse of Season 3 below!
Previously announced season three guest stars include Michael Rooker, James Remar, Johnathon Schaech, Reid Scott, Hannah Fierman, King Bach and Ethan Embry.
Creepshow, based on the 1982 horror comedy classic, is still the most fun you’ll ever have being scared. A comic book comes to life in a series of vignettes, exploring terrors ranging from murder, creatures, monsters, and delusions to the supernatural and unexplainable. You never know what will be on the next page…
