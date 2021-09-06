Shudder Releases Spine-Tingling Trailer and Artwork For ‘Creepshow’ Season 3

Every so often, a mysterious new talent will emerge for the shadows to breathe life into the world of action cinema. Enter @masumi.music . Already an undeniable force in the world of music, she has spent the better part of the past decade blazing her own trail as a singer/songwriter. A multi-faceted performer, she takes on every day armed with an amazing skill set, incredible range, and unrelenting drive.

In 2021, MASUMI will hit the silver screen with her debut performance in the gritty, martial arts action thriller, ‘Yakuza Princess,' from Brazilian filmmaker Vicente Amorim ('Motorrad,' 'Dirty Hearts'). Set in the expansive Japanese community of Sao Paulo in Brazil — the largest Japanese diaspora in the world — ‘Yakuza Princess’ follows Akemi (MASUMI), an orphan who discovers she is the heiress to half of the Yakuza crime syndicate. Forging an uneasy alliance with an amnesiac stranger (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) who believes an ancient sword binds their two fates, Akemi must unleash war against the other half of the syndicate who wants her dead.

MASUMI’s performance in the film, coupled with its gripping storyline and dynamic cast of characters, paves the way for what could become one of the more gripping sagas in modern genre film! Jason Price of Icon Vs. Icon recently caught up with MASUMI to discuss her incredible journey as an artist, the challenges of bringing ‘Yakuza Princess’ from script to screen, and what the future might hold for both her and this franchise in the making. Interview Link: https://www.iconvsicon.com/2021/09/03/breaking-through-masumi-on-her-empowering-journey-and-breakout-role-in-yakuza-princess/

