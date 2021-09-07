Patrick Swayze Cult Classic ‘Steel Dawn’ To Receive Limited-Edition Blu-ray Release In October

The acclaimed Vestron Video Collector’s Series delivers a gripping dystopian punch when the suspenseful and action-packed Steel Dawn — available for the first time on limited-edition Blu-ray™ (plus Digital) — arrives on October 26 from Lionsgate. Golden Globe® nominee Patrick Swayze (1996, Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical, To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar) stars as a new breed of warrior in a post-nuclear era where laws are useless and water is more precious than blood. Also featuring Lisa Niemi (TV’s “Super Force”) and Primetime Emmy® Award winner Anthony Zerbe (1976, Outstanding Continuing Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, “Harry O”), Steel Dawn will be available on limited-edition Blu-ray for the suggested retail price of $17.99.
OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: “Whoever controls the water controls the valley,” proclaims the evil Damnil in this cult favorite starring Patrick Swayze as Nomad, an ex-soldier roaming the desert wastes of a war-ravaged world. When his mentor is killed before he can take the job of peacemaker in the town of Meridian, Nomad lends the townspeople his fighting skills instead, gaining the trust of war widow Kasha and her son, Jux. But after Damnil learns of a secret water supply flowing under Kasha’s farm, his thirst turns truly murderous in this dystopian ’80s gem featuring Anthony Zerbe and Brion James.
BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES
- Audio Commentary with Director Lance Hool
- Interview with Screenwriter Doug Lefler
- Interview with Director of Photography George Tirl
- Interview with Production Designer Alex Tavoularis and Costume Designer Poppy Cannon-Reese
- Archival Featurette: Making of Steel Dawn
- Still Gallery
- Theatrical Trailer
