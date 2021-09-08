GHOST IN THE SHELL: 4K Remaster of Iconic Anime Flick To Make IMAX Debut On September 17th!

IMAX and Lionsgate today announced tickets are now on sale for the critically-acclaimed sci-fi classic GHOST IN THE SHELL, one of Japan’s most celebrated and influential films, which will be coming exclusively to IMAX screens for the FIRST TIME EVER on September 17th (with advance previews in select theatres September 16th). This will also mark IMAX’s first simultaneous release in screens in Japan, the U.S. and select IMAX markets.

Directed by Mamoru Oshii with cinematography by Hisao Shirai, the 1995 anime neo-noir cyberpunk thriller, set in 2029 Japan, follows Motoko Kusanagi, a cyborg security guard who hunts a mysterious hacker known as the Puppet Master. It is widely considered to be one of the best anime and science-fiction films of all time – inspiring the likes of Matrix creators the Wachowskis, James Cameron, and other groundbreaking artists.

Ghost in the Shell has been remastered in visually stunning 4K and undergone IMAX’s proprietary DMR (Digital Remastering) process for its screens.

The film will be distributed by Bandai (Japan) and Lionsgate (North America and Select International), only on IMAX screens.

Tickets Available Here:

https://www.lionsgate.com/movies/ghost-in-the-shell

https://www.imax.com/movies/ghost-in-the-shell-1995

Synopsis: 2029: A female cybernetic government agent, Major Motoko Kusanagi, and the Internal Bureau of Investigations are hot on the trail of “The Puppet Master,” a mysterious and threatening computer virus capable of infiltrating human hosts. Together with her fellow agents from Section 9, Kusanagi embarks on a high-tech race against time to capture the omnipresent entity. Director Mamoru Oshii’s award-winning cyber-tech thriller, based on the comic book by Shirow Masamune, is lauded as one of the leading Japanese animation films of all time.

