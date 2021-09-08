James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’ Set To Hit Blu-ray On October 26th — Special Features Revealed!

Witness the collection of the most degenerate delinquents in the DC lineup when “The Suicide Squad” arrives for Premium Digital Ownership at home on September 17th. The film is directed by James Gunn (the “Guardian of Galaxy” films) from his own screenplay and stars Margot Robbie (“Birds of Prey,” “Bombshell”), Idris Elba (“Avengers: Infinity War”), John Cena (“Bumblebee”), Joel Kinnaman (“Suicide Squad”), and Jai Courtney (the “Divergent” franchise). The film will also be available on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD beginning on October 26th.

The film was produced by Charles Roven and Peter Safran, with Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo, Nikolas Korda and Richard Suckle executive producing. The film also stars Peter Capaldi (“World War Z,” TV’s “Doctor Who”), David Dastmalchian (“Ant-Man and the Wasp”), Daniela Melchior (“Parque Mayer”), Michael Rooker (the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films), Alice Braga (“Elysium”), Pete Davidson (“The King of Staten Island,” TV’s “Saturday Night Live”).

On September 17, “The Suicide Squad ” will be available for early Premium Digital Ownership at home for $24.99 and for 48-hour rental via PVOD for $19.99 SRP on participating digital platforms where you purchase movies.

” will be available for early Premium Digital Ownership at home for $24.99 and for 48-hour rental via PVOD for $19.99 SRP on participating digital platforms where you purchase movies. On October 26 “The Suicide Squad” will be available on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD. “The Suicide Squad” will also continue to be available to own in high definition and standard definition from participating digital retailers.

“The Suicide Squad” will also be available on Movies Anywhere. Using the free Movies Anywhere app and website, consumers can access all their eligible movies by connecting their Movies Anywhere account with their participating digital retailer accounts.

SYNOPSIS: Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.

4K, BLU-RAY & DVD ELEMENTS

“The Suicide Squad” 4K UHD combo pack and Blu-ray contain the following special features:

Gag Reel

Gotta Love the Squad

The Way of The Gunn

It’s a Suicide Mission Scene Breakdown

My Guns Bigger Than Yours Scene Breakdown

Harley’s Great Escape Scene Breakdown

The Fall of Jotunheim Scene Breakdown

Starro: It’s a Freakin Kaiju!

Bringing King Shark To Life

War Movie Retro Trailer

Horror Movie Retro Trailer

Buddy-Cop Retro Trailer

Directors Commentary by Director/Writer James Gunn

Deleted & Extended Scenes

“The Suicide Squad” DVD contains the following special feature:

The Way of The Gunn

