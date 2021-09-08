LETTERS TO CLEO Unveil Fall Tour Dates and Annual Boston Homecoming Shows!

After two years, Boston’s Alt. Rock pioneers Letters to Cleo will be headed back out on the road this fall for a short run of intimate shows on the east and west coast including their annual pair of homecoming shows at the Paradise Rock Club in Boston. The band will be doing two nights at the Paradise with both single and two-day tickets available. The idea for the annual homecoming shows started in 2016 when the band was on the road supporting their first release in 17 years, their Back to Nebraska EP. The band was on stage at the Paradise playing to an enthusiastic and elated hometown crowd when their manager suggested “same time next year?,” and now this year will be their fourth annual set of homecoming shows. In addition to the two Boston shows the tour starts out in Southern California with stops in New York City and Hamden, Connecticut. “I’m so excited for Cleo to be back playing shows after 2 years,” says Michael Eisenstein. “We’re playing some of our favorite venues and resuming our tradition of ending the tour with homecoming shows at The Paradise in Boston the weekend before Thanksgiving. We can’t wait!”

Letters to Cleo formed in 1990 in Boston, lead by guitarist Greg Mckenna and singer Kay Hanley. The band came onto the national spotlight with the release of their first hit single “Here & Now,” released by Giant Records (a subsidiary of Warner Brothers Records). The song reached No. 10 on the Billboard Modern Rock Singles chart. The band’s music could be heard on many of the top TV shows and films throughout the 1990’s, including the cult classic 10 Things I Hate About You, where the band contributed 4 songs to the soundtrack and were featured in the film. The band played their last show in 2000 and each of the members went on to have successful careers working in different areas of music from the production, writing, performance, musical directing etc.

In addition to Back to Nebraska, Letters to Cleo released a Christmas EP in 2019 called Ok Christmas, in addition to releasing their first three albumsAurora Gory Alice, Wholesale Meats, and Fish and Go! On vinyl for the very first time through a limited edition pressing. Copies of all three albums along with the vinyl version of Back to Nebraska are available on LettersToCleo.net

LETTER TO CLEO TOUR DATES:

November 11 – The Parish at House of Blues Anaheim, CA+

November 12 – Troubadour West Hollywood, CA +

November 16 – Bowery Ballroom New York, NY ^

November 17 – Space Ballroom Hamden, CT **

November 19 – Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA **

November 20 – Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA **

+w/Dear Elise

** w/ Charly Bliss

^ w/ Tracy Bonham

