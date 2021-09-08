Tony Martin Announces 2022 Release Date For Upcoming ‘Thorns’ Solo Album

Tony Martin, former Black Sabbath singer, announces his upcoming solo album “THORNS” will be released worldwide on January 14, 2022 with pre-orders beginning December 1, 2021. The album is licensed in all of North and South America by Dark Star Records, and will be available to all other countries via Battlegod Productions.

Talking about the new album Tony had this to say, “This new album is probably the most “Tony Martin” a Tony Martin album has ever sounded!! It’s got several surprises that will lift people’s eyebrows I am sure. Largely, but not entirely based around the riffs of Scott McClellan, new to the world scene he has proved to be a worthy partner in crime for this release… I was able to make some great songs out of the riffs he was coming up with which is very similar in the writing sense to that which I experienced with Tony Iommi. Different sound and style but the riffing talent that someone like Scott has is very cool.

It is diverse, melodic, powerful, thought provoking and of a standard high as ever i have worked on. I believe there are stories still to tell, songs still to be sung and with this album I feel it’s achieved everything I could have wished for.

Grateful to the people who have given their extra talents in appearances on this recording, it’s been a challenge in COVID lockdown, getting everyone’s performances from across the world, but in another way it was a perfect opportunity to get it done.”

Tony Martin, is an English heavy metal vocalist, best known for his time fronting Black Sabbath, initially from 1987 to 1991 and again from 1993 to 1996. Martin was the band’s second longest serving vocalist after Ozzy Osbourne. Eternal Idol and Headless Cross are among the best known Black Sabbath albums featuring Tony Martin as well as ‘Scream’ his solo album from 2005.

The new album will feature Danny Needham (Venom), Magnus Rosen (HammerFall), Scott McClellan (who helped co-write the album) and Greg Smith who performed with Alice Cooper, Rainbow, Blue Öyster Cult, and many more!

‘Thorns’ Track Listing:

As The World Burns

Black Widow Angel

Book Of Shadows

Crying Wolf

Damned By You

No Shame At All

No Where To Fly

Passion Killer

Run Like The Devil

This Is Your Damnation

Thorns

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.