JESSE DAYTON Set To Release ‘BEAUMONSTER’ Memoir and Soundtrack In November!

Legendary outlaw country artist Jesse Dayton has announced the release date for his highly anticipated memoir and companion soundtrack, ‘BEAUMONSTER.’ Both are set for release this November, with the soundtrack set to hit on November 5th followed by the book on November 9th.

“Burning House of Love” will be available on all streaming platforms on September 10. Pre-orders available now.

Premiering today with Rolling Stone, Dayton has released an inspired cover of the X classic “Burning House of Love” which introduces his definitive, forthcoming double release.

The Beaumonster soundtrack is filled with song interpretations that are part-greaser, a whole lotta twang, and quintessentially outlaw country badass. Beaumonster encapsulates a life filled with adventure and lore featuring some of the greatest musicians this world has ever known.

Dayton’s life story reads like a “who’s who” of American music. In his debut memoir Beaumonster, Dayton reveals the stranger-than-fiction encounters and outlandish experiences that have ensued across his wide-ranging career. After sneaking into nightclubs to play gigs in his youth, 18-year-old Dayton and his trio began packing clubs and theaters across Houston, Dallas, and Austin. His first solo record—featuring great luminaries like Doug Sahm, Flaco Jiminez, and Johnny Gimble—hit #1 on the Americana Radio Charts, and then he was off to the races, touring the world as an opener for punk legends Social Distortion, The Supersuckers, and X, and helping with arrangements and guitar on The Supersuckers’ biggest selling record, “Must’ve Been High.” While doing press in Nashville, Dayton caught the attention of Waylon Jennings and was whisked off to Woodland Studios, where he was greeted by none other than Johnny Cash, who told Dayton, “We’ve been waiting for you.”

After that meeting with “The Man In Black,” Dayton’s ride across the entertainment industry, traversing genre and format, has become even wilder. Whether it’s playing guitar on records and film with the likes of Cash, Ray Price, Willie Nelson, Johnny Bush, and Glen Campbell; writing and recording soundtracks for horror director/rockstar Rob Zombie; directing Malcolm McDowell and Sid Haig in his own horror movie; or filling in for the iconic punk band X’s guitarist on a massive 40-city US tour, Dayton is down to make his mark—making Beaumonster a uniquely entertaining tale that will impress new and old fans alike.

The companion album finds Dayton performing songs written by the many talented musicians and songwriters featured throughout his memoir. The album zigs and zags from Waylon Jennings to Social Distortion and Townes Van Zandt to Willie Nelson — all who shared a connection with the storied Beaumont guitar slinger.

Now a successful independent act, in the last handful of years Dayton has played guitar on Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan’s latest solo album, launched his own weekly show, Dayton’s “Badass Country Show,” on Gimme Country Radio and licensed more than 50 songs for film and television…not to mention touring his arse off playing over 150 live dates per year throughout Europe and North America while also releasing five albums for Blue Élan Records.

Beaumonster Soundtrack:

1. Burning House of Love (X)

2. Pretend I Never Happened (Willie Nelson)

3. Wild Man From Borneo (Kinky Friedman)

4. At The Crossroads (Doug Sahm)

5. White Freightliner Blues (Townes Van Zandt)

6. Born With A Tail (Supersuckers)

7. Just To Satisfy You (Waylon Jennings)

8. I’ll Be There (Ray Price)

9. Sold American (Kinky Friedman)

10. Story Of My Life (Social Distortion)

Jesse Dayton on Tour/Book Events:

11/09 – Mesa, AZ – Roosters Country

11/10 – San Diego, CA – Whistle Stop Bar

11/11 – Huntington Beach, CA – Gallagher’s Pub HB

11/12 – Newport Beach, CA – Campus JAX

11/15 – Albany, CA – Ivy Room

11/16 – Novato, CA – Hopmonk Tavern

11/18 – Bend, OR – Volcanic Theatre Pub

11/19 – Portland, OR – The Jack London Theater

11/20 – Prosser, WA – Brewminatti

11/24 – Seattle, WA – Funhouse

11/26 – Tacoma, WA – Jazzbones

11/27 – Whitefish, MT – The Remington Bar

11/28 – Bozeman, MT – Live From the Divide

12/03 – Denver, CO – Globe Hall

12/04 – Denver, CO – Globe Hall

12/05 – Denver, CO – Soiled Dove

12/07 – Newport, KY – Southgate House Revival Room

12/08 – Buffalo, NY – Mohawk Place

12/09 – Syracuse, NY – Funk N Waffles

12/10 – Cambridge, MA – Atwood’s Tavern

12/11 – New Haven, CT – Cafe Nine

12/12 – Providence, RI – Askew Bistro

12/14 – Wakefield, RI – Roots Hoot House Concerts

12/15 – Brooklyn, NY – Skinny Dennis

12/16 – Teaneck, NJ – Debonair Music Hall

12/17 – Washington, DC – The Pie Shop

12/18 – Thomas, WV – Purple Fiddle

