Papa Roach Release Official Video For High-Powered New Single “Kill The Noise”

Iconic rock band Papa Roach have just shared “Kill The Noise”, a powerful, anthemic, instant-classic Papa Roach single and second track from their forthcoming album. The song, produced by WZRD BLD aka Drew Fulk (A Day To Remember, Bullet For My Valentine, Lil Wayne) and Andrew Goldstein (All Time Low, Blackbear, Linkin Park, Maroon 5), is a powerful example of heavy riffs and emotional lyrics, driven by singer Jacoby Shaddix’s ongoing mission to help anyone overcome mental struggles and anxieties. The accompanying music video, Directed by Bryson Roatch, takes the viewer on a journey of escaping the confines of your own mind through a raw and energetic performance.

On their new single singer Jacoby Shaddix shares, “It’s easy to get caught up in some of that static inside your mind – we all tangle with that demon. For us, ‘Kill The Noise’ brings some straight-up heavy music catharsis, a reminder to find that moment of peace from the noise.”

Fans can stream the new single and music video today at https://papa-roach.ffm.to/killthenoise.

“Kill The Noise” comes off the heels of Papa Roach’s genre-bending banger of a single “Swerve” featuring Jason Aalon Butler (Fever 333) and Sueco. The “sizzling new track” according to Wonderland Magazine was heralded as one of the “Best Releases of August” by Loudwire and was added to marquee playlists including “Rock This” and “New Music Friday” on Spotify as well as “Breaking Hard Rock” and “New Music Daily” on Apple Music.

Papa Roach will be joining Breaking Benjamin on a handful of shows this fall while also taking the stage at both the Blue Ridge Rock Festival and the inaugural Rebel Rock Fest. A full list of tour dates can be found below

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

* – Supporting Breaking Benjamin

Sun Sep 12 – Danville, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Tue Sep 14 – Columbus, OH – Express Live! *

Wed Sep 15 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center*

Fri Sep 17 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena*

Sat Sep 18 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain*

Tue Sep 21 – Youngstown, OH – Covelli Centre*

Wed Sep 22 – Huntington, WV – Mountain Health Arena*

Fri Sep 24 – Myrtle Beach, SC – House Of Blues (HEADLINE)

Sat Sep 25 – Orlando, FL – Rebel Rock Festival

Papa Roach recently announced that they have entered into a new global distribution and marketing services agreement with ADA Worldwide (WMG’s independent label and artist services arm). Of the partnership, Cat Kreidich, ADA Worldwide President, shares, “We couldn’t be more elated to have Papa Roach in the ADA family. With our talented teams and strong relationships across various territories, we look forward to activating an even wider global audience, as we support them in this new musical chapter.” In addition, Papa Roach have also reactivated their own label, “New Noize Records,” a second incarnation of their early 2000’s label enterprise.

About Papa Roach

Papa Roach are two-time GRAMMY-nominated, Platinum-selling leaders in Alternative Hard Rock music, who last year celebrated the 20th Anniversary of their iconic album INFEST. 20 years into their career, the band continue to have global success.

