THE HAUNT Unleash ‘American Horror Story’-Inspired Video For “Make Me King”

Like a molten mist extrapolating cracks in the resistance, the opening chords of The Haunt’s new anthem swoop in like a Phoenix as a propulsive rhythm rises from beneath. Pulsing forth as if it’s mowing down all that is woebegone, “Make Me King,” with rhapsodic vocals by Anastasia Haunt, is an invitation to ascend, to join a secret procession, a wayward taste of the outer limits of inner space.

“Make Me King” is a sadistic little tale about an unintentionally abusive relationship. And how human nature can be a tiny bit insidious. We’ve all been there, it’s never pretty but it’s always interesting,” shares guitarist/vocalist, Maxamillion Haunt, who co-produced the track with Nick Lewert (the band’s drummer), and Grammy nominated engineer Brandon Friesen (The Kooks, Sum 41, Three Days Grace).

Accompanying the single is an American Horror Story-inspired music video laced with enigmatic imagery captured in Los Angeles intercut with helter-skelter footage soaked in a red-tint filter that’s reminiscent of “The Woods,” the sequel to the 1999 cult classic “The Blair Witch Project.” Shot and edited by Lewert, it’s a powerful jigsaw where the pieces not only fit, they’re tantric.

Dropping September 9th, opening night of the band’s 30-date North American Tour as direct support for Mongolian folk rock and heavy metal band The HU. Kicking off in Indianapolis, ‘The Hun Tour‘ devours all four corners of the U.S. (plus Canadian dates in Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver) before wrapping in Los Angeles on All Hallows’ Eve. In addition to the costumed tour finale, a highlight of the run is sure to be an Austin City Limits After Show at Emo’s on October 7th that sees hard rockers Rival Sons join the bill.

Eager to return to many of the same cities they played on their last North American Tour with Palaye Royale, the foursome warmed up for the run with a pair of sold-out headlining shows at Respectable Street in West Palm Beach just as their cover story graced the September edition of SFL Music Magazine.

Armed with a steady stream of arena-ready anthems, The Haunt are riding a strong wave of support from press, radio and DSPs with their original song “Hollywood” prominently featured in this year’s Hulu Original Film ‘PLAN B.’ Directed by Natalie Morales (Parks and Rec), a longtime friend of the band’s bassist, Nat Smallish, the quick-witted American Pie-style comedy sees actress Victoria Moroles donning a Haunt t-shirt in the film’s opening sequence.

The quartet will be showcasing material from their recently released Social Intercourse EP (featuring the breakout song, “Love You Better”), which Alternative Press dubbed, “Pop sensibility and rock ’n’ roll swagger,” while introducing brand new material from their forthcoming debut album which features several tracks co-produced with Kevin ‘Thrasher’ Gruft (of Escape The Fate), who’s worked with Machine Gun Kelly, Ashely Tisdale, and Travis Barker.

The Hu ‘The Hun Tour’ with The Haunt

Sept 09 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue Theatre

Sept 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)

Sept 15 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage

Sept 16 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

Sept 17 – Munhall, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

Sept 18 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

Sept 21 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Sept 22 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

Sept 25 – Morgantown, WV @ Metropolitan Theatre

Sept 30 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Oct 01 – Dallas, TX @ The Hifi – Dallas

Oct 04 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

Oct 05 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

Oct 06 – New Orleans, LA @Republic New Orleans

Oct 07 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s (ACL Nights w/ The Hu & Rival Sons)

Oct 12 – Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop

Oct 13 – Chicago, IL @ Park West

Oct 14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater – Minneapolis

Oct 15 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II (Downstairs)

Oct 16 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

Oct 18 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

Oct 19 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Oct 20 – Salt Lake City, UT @The Complex – Rockwell

Oct 21 – Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House

Oct 23 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall – University of Calgary

Oct 24 – Edmonton, AB @ The Midway Bar

Oct 26 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom

Oct 27 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Oct 31 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

