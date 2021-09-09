Wes Craven’s ‘Deadly Friend’ To Make Its Blu-ray Debut In October — Special Features Announced!

Directed by Wes Craven and featuring an all-star cast including Matthew Labyorteaux, Kristy Swanson, Michael Sharrett, and Anne Twomey, this entertaining sci-fi, horror cult classic DEADLY FRIEND makes its Blu-ray debut in a Collector’s Edition on October 12, 2021 from Scream Factory.

DEADLY FRIEND Collector’s Edition features new 2K scan, new interviews with Kristy Swanson, screenwriter Bruce Joel Rubin, special makeup effects artist Lance Anderson, and more. Fans can pre-order their copies now by visiting ShoutFactory.com

Synopsis: From director Wes Craven (A Nightmare On Elm Street, Scream) comes a terrifying tale of technology gone haywire! A lonely teenage genius, a specialist in brain research, has two best friends: his remarkable robot and a beautiful girl next door. When tragedy strikes both of his friends, he desperately tries to save them by pushing technology beyond its mortal limits into a terrifying new realm. Like a modern-day Dr. Frankenstein, Paul discovers too late that he has created a rampaging monster!

DEADLY FRIEND Collector’s Edition Bonus Features:

• NEW 2K scan of the interpositive

• NEW Hey Sam, Nice Shot – an interview with actress Kristy Swanson

• NEW Written in Blood – an interview with screenwriter Bruce Joel Rubin

• NEW Robots, Ramsey and Revenge – an interview with special makeup effects artist Lance Anderson

• NEW Samantha’s Symphony – an interview with composer Charles Bernstein

• Theatrical Trailer (in English, Spanish and German)

• TV Spots

