Black Rebel Motorcycle Club’s Robert Levon Been Releases ‘The Card Counter: Original Songs From The Motion Picture’ Album

Composer, producer, multi-instrumentalist and co-founder of Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Robert Levon Been, has released a new album, The Card Counter: Original Songs From The Motion Picture available digitally HERE.

The album features original songs that Levon Been composed & recorded for writer/director Paul Schrader’s new film, The Card Counter, starring Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan, Wilem Dafoe and executive produced by Martin Scorsese. Along with the songs, Been also composed a majority of the instrumental score and both are deeply integrated into the picture, serving as an alternate narrator that helps propel the film. Director Paul Schrader describes the use of the music in the film as being “the third voice” of the film’s protagonist, Will Tell (Oscar Isaac). Schrader goes on to say, “The music’s rising in the same way this character is rising.”

The film received rave reviews following its premiere at the Venice Film Festival last week:

The haunted quality of the central character, in limbo between sin and salvation, is effectively echoed in the original songs composed for the movie by Robert Levon Been, of Black Rebel Motorcycle Club. —Hollywood Reporter

[The film’s main character] is accompanied by moody, almost keening songs by Robert Levon Been — RogerEbert.com

The film’s score mirrors the way this relationship unravels with protracted reverbs in an ambient post-rock setting that is ever-present. Samples of breath, echoes, and expirations elevate the film’s more classical narrative structure to match the flow of resounding chords. —The Telegraph

With spectacularly haunting original songs by Robert Levon Been of Black Rebel Motorcycle Club accompanying the journey… — Chicago Sun Times

Watch “The Card Counter” Featurette below:

The Card Counter is a revenge thriller written and directed by Paul Schrader. The film stars Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan, and Willem Dafoe, and will be released September 10 via Focus Features. Producers are Braxton Pope (The Trust, City of Gold), Lauren Mann (Swiss Army Man) and David Wulf (The Night Clerk, Inheritance) with Executive Producer Martin Scorsese. Other Executive Producers include William Olsson, Lee Broda, Ruben Islas and Stanley Preschutti. This marks the fifth collaboration between Schrader & Scorsese who previously worked together on Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, The Last Temptation of Christ & Bringing Out the Dead.

‘The Card Counter, Original Songs by Robert Levon Been’ track listing:

Rapture Murder Hum Mercy Rev Arise Sun S.E.R.E. Adore Casino Floor 1 (Beta Testing) Casino Floor 2 (Stable) Smoke Ring Erutpar Determined Events OPM Mercy Of Man (featuring S.G. Goodman)

Robert Levon Been is a producer, composer, singer songwriter and founding member of the band, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club with whom he has released 8 albums and toured the world with since 2001. With a dedicated following across Europe, the US, Australia and Asia, their record “Howl” has ranked many top album lists. In 2013, BRMC were featured in Dave Grohl’s Grammy-winning documentary, “Sound City.” 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the release of BRMC’s self-titled first album. Robert is currently producing and writing for multiple projects, dividing his time between Los Angeles and Vienna, Austria.

