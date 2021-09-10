Jerry Cantrell Releases New Single and Video For “Brighten”

Iconic singer, songwriter, guitarist, and Alice In Chains co-founder Jerry Cantrell today announces the release of the title track from his new LP “Brighten”. The full LP will be released on October 29, 2021 and is available for pre-order and pre-save. HERE

Consequence premiered the video and lauded the song and video, saying, “True to its title, “Brighten” is an uplifting late-summer jam. Heavy chords blend with Cantrell’s sweetly sung melodies, accentuated by lush and organic production. The video sees Jerry and company joyously rocking out, showing off an impressive arsenal of electric guitars.”

Talking about “Brighten”, Jerry says, “Pretty early on, I knew “Brighten” was the cornerstone track of the album, and it seemed to fit the body of work as a title. There’s plenty of darkness and edge, but there’s also some light, space, and good vibes.”

The video, directed by Gilbert Trejo, son of renowned actor Danny Trejo, is loosely based on the fabled “Lotus Eaters” from Homer’s Odyssey. It depicts a story of a man having a psychedelic experience as a result of eating flowers; a “Lotus Eater” is a person who spends their time indulging in instant gratification, pleasure and luxury rather than dealing with anything practical. The story is interspersed with an impassioned live performance from Jerry, Tyler Bates on bass, Greg Puciato on backing vocals and guitar, drummer Abe Laboriel Jr, and pianist Vincent Jones.

Upon release of the previous song, Rolling Stone writer Jon Blistein said, “Atone” is a heavy track, although it’s undergirded by a sinister twang while the guitar riffs hit with grit and menace, as well as a bit of psychedelic unease. “Running out of time,” Cantrell wails right before the hook, “Gotta find a way to atone/Gotta find a way to atone/Trying to find a way to atone.”

Over the past year, he co-produced Brighten with film composer Tyler Bates [300, John Wick], and Paul Fig (long-time Engineer). Reflecting a classic spirit, they welcomed a dynamic cast of supporting players including, Duff McKagan [Guns N’ Roses, Loaded] on select bass tracks, Greg Puciato [Dillinger Escape Plan] contributing to backing vocals and drummers Gil Sharone and Abe Laboriel, Jr. (Paul McCartney). Additional musicians on the album include, pedal steel master Michael Rozon, Vincent Jones on piano, Wurlitzer, and organ, Jordan Lewis on piano, Matias Ambrogi-Torres on strings, and Lola Bates on select additional backing vocals. Joe Barresi [Tool, Queens of the Stone Age] handled the mixing of Brighten.

Brighten is available for pre-order everywhere and limited edition “Brighten” single merch and vinyl is available via Jerry’s webstore now.

ABOUT JERRY CANTRELL

Beyond the instantly identifiable riffs and equally recognizable vocals, Jerry Cantrell will always be known as a songwriter, first and foremost. Those songs comprise his influential catalog as co-founder, vocalist, and lead guitarist of the iconic Alice In Chains and as a solo artist whose music resounds across culture. He penned two acclaimed solo albums—Boggy Depot [1998] and Degradation Trip Volumes 1 & 2 [2002]—and appeared on chart-topping records by everyone from Metallica and Deftones to Ozzy Osbourne. His music can be heard in the films of Academy® Award winner Cameron Crowe and Judd Apatow in addition to blockbuster franchises such as John Wick and Spider-Man. Throughout his career, he’s garnered eleven GRAMMY® Award nominations, logged multiple #1 hits at radio, sold north of 30 million records, and received the 2020 Museum of Pop Culture Founders Award as part of Alice In Chains. Not to mention, Guitar World cited him as one of the “100 Greatest Guitar Players of All Time.”Additionally, he received the Stevie Ray Vaughan Award from MusiCares in addition to supporting numerous charities over the years. However, he continues to put the songs first on his third full-length solo offering, Brighten. Led by the single “Atone,” and now “Brighten”, these tunes are a worthy addition to Cantrell’s repertoire and the larger American rock ‘n’ roll songbook.

