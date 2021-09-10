Legendary King’s X Frontman dUg Pinnick To Release ‘Joy Bomb’ Solo Album On October!

Legendary bassist and King’s X frontman dUg Pinnick is gearing up to add another highlight to his storied career, releasing his fifth solo album Joy Bomb on October 15 via Rat Pak Records. The upcoming album is dUg’s first solo album of new material since 2013’s Naked and features thirteen brand new tracks. Joy Bomb is available for pre-order in various configurations on all formats at the link here: http://smarturl.it/dugpinnick.

“Joy Bomb is a collection of tunes I’ve been writing for the last two years,” dUg says. “The pandemic has made me go deeper into myself and how to deal with everything and everyone in a new way. These songs are all about truth the way I see it, and I’m thankful that at 71 I can still make music that hopefully matters. Joy Bomb is my latest offer.”

From the charging rhythms of album opener “Jon Boy” all the way through the barnstorming closing track “Making Sense Of The Bones,” dUg proves that age is nothing to him and provides an album packed with the groove, swagger, and soul that he has honed and perfected over his extensive career. dUg’s ability to combine a multitude of his influences into one seamless offering is on full display, tapping into everyone from Rage Against The Machine to Sly Stone to Black Sabbath. “A Long Way From Home,” “Like A Wolf,” and “The Poison” show why dUg is still one of the best in metal and rock, while “I Can’t Fight This Feeling,” “Social Distancing,” and “Long Live Love” exemplify his ability to think outside the box and expand his range.

‘Joy Bomb’ Tracklist

1. Jon Boy

2. A Long Way From Home

3. Key Changer

4. Equally Divided

5. I Can’t Fight This Feeling

6. Like A Wolf

7. Social Distancing

8. Love And Fear

9. Long Live Love

10. Slaves

11. The Poison

12. Making Sense Of The Bones

13. Like A Wolf (Reprise)

About dUg Pinnick

dUg Pinnick is known first and foremost as the soulful singer and bassist for hard rockers King’s X. Throughout the band’s lengthy and legendary career, King’s X released twelve albums and influenced the likes of Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, Dream Theater, Pantera, and many more. Throughout the early 21st century, Pinnick remained the “go-to singer” of rock – as evidenced by his appearance on recordings by first-rate rockers including Jeff Ament, Eric Gales, George Lynch, Ray Luzier, and many more. dUg has issued solo albums under his own name, including 2005’s Emotional Animal, 2006’s Songs from the Closet, 2007’s Strum Sum Up, and 2013’s Naked. His latest offering, Joy Bomb is set for release on October 15 via Rat Pak Records.

