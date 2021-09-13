Ozzy Osbourne’s 30th Anniversary Edition of ‘No More Tears’ To Include New Version of “Hellraiser” Duet With Lemmy Kilmister

More than 30 years after the release of NO MORE TEARS, music fans will at last hear a new version of the album’s “Hellraiser.” The digital release of the album, due out September 17 (Sony), will include an updated interpretation of the track featuring the first-ever official version of the song with a mash-up of vocals from OZZY and the song’s co-writer, longtime friend and colleague Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead.

“Hellraiser” originally appeared on NO MORE TEARS; Motorhead then recorded their own version and released it as a single from their 1992 March ör Die album. “Hellraiser” was one of four songs from NO MORE TEARS co-written by OZZY with Lemmy; the others are “Mama, I’m Coming Home,” “Desire,” and “I Don’t Want to Change the World.” Listen to the track here.

“I hope everyone enjoys the song,” OZZY says. “This is just a small way to honor my friend Lemmy. Sharon and I talk a lot about how much we miss him.”

Beyond the digital version of NO MORE TEARS–OSBOURNE’s sixth solo album went Top 10 (#7) and certified quadruple platinum–the release will also be highlighted with two special editions: a 2LP black vinyl version and a special yellow and red 2LP vinyl version with a specially created booklet (exclusively at www.towerrecords.com). Both configurations will be released simultaneously with the digital version. Pre-order the album here.

In its release, NO MORE TEARS yielded four top ten singles on the Billboard Rock Tracks chart, “Mama, I’m Coming Home” (#2), “Road To Nowhere” (#3), “Time After Time” (#6) and the title track (#10). In addition, the album’s “I Don’t Want to Change the World” earned OZZY his first Grammy for a live version of the track that was featured on his 1993 LIVE AND LOUD album. The album has remained an OZZY classic, earning a spot (#22) on Loudwire’s “Top 90 Hard Rock + Metal Albums of the ’90s” with Ultimate Classic Rock including No More Tears on their list “Top 100 ’90s Rock Albums.”

