Rock & Brews and Alice Cooper Launch “The Poison Burger” Featuring Alice Cooper’s “Poison” Reaper Hot Sauce

Rock & Brews Restaurants have teamed up with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Alice Cooper in creating an outrageously hot and tasty burger.

The Poison Burger features Alice Cooper’s “Poison” Reaper Hot Sauce and jalapenos to give your tastebuds a spicy thrill. The new menu item is available nationwide at Rock & Brews restaurants (excluding airports, arenas, and casinos), who are throwing down the gauntlet, asking fans to come and take the #PoisonChallenge, finish the burger, and prove they are worthy by sharing their photos on their favorite social media outlets.

With Alice currently on tour September 17 through October 23, he might be seen at a Rock & Brews location having a Poison Burger himself.

“I DARE you to finish a Poison Burger. It’s a great cheeseburger, and it’s MY hot sauce on it and I could barely get through half of it before reaching for the antidote,” explains Alice. “Unlike my guillotine, the Poison Burger doesn’t pose any mortal danger, but it is NOT for the faint of heart. If this cheeseburger were around Salem in the 1600s, they would have burned the chefs as witches!”

In collaboration with Primary Wave Music and Hot Shots Distributing, Alice Cooper’s Hot Sauce line features three different hot sauces based on his hit songs, “Welcome to My Nightmare,” “No More Mr. Nice Guy,” and “Poison.” The intense heat of the “Poison” Reaper Hot Sauce will put you in Alice’s straight jacket. Your senses will tell you to stop when you feel the Reaper chiles running through your veins with… Poison! All three hot sauces are now available at participating Rock & Brews locations and online globally at Amazon.com and UnitedSauces.com.

Rock & Brews is taking thrills to the next level. Rock your taste buds with delicious American cuisine fit for rockstars while enjoying craft beers from around the world. Immerse yourself in the ultimate Rock n’ Roll dining experience with over 20+ TVs playing your favorite rock music videos and sports.

FIND THE NEAREST ROCK & BREWS TO YOU:

ROCK & BREWS EL SEGUNDO 143 Main St, El Segundo, CA

ROCK & BREWS REDONDO BEACH 6300 South Pacific Coast, Redondo Beach, CA

ROCK & BREWS TUSTIN 1222 Irvine Blvd, Tustin, CA

ROCK & BREWS BUENA PARK 7777 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA

ROCK & BREWS CORONA 3550 Grand Oaks, Corona, CA

ROCK & BREWS CAL EXPO 1600 Exposition Blvd, Sacramento, CA

ROCK & BREWS OVERLAND PARK 5701 W 135th Street, Overland Park, KS

ROCK & BREWS OVIEDO 7131 Red Bug Lake Rd, Oviedo, FL

ROCK & BREWS THE COLONY 5351 Nebraska Furniture Mart Dr, The Colony, TX

ROCK & BREWS ST. LOUIS 17258 Chesterfield Airport Rd, Chesterfield, MO

ROCK & BREWS ORLANDO 6897 S. Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL

ROCK & BREWS KISSIMMEE 3284 Margaritaville Blvd, Kissimmee, FL

ROCK & BREWS WESLEY CHAPEL 26000 ST 56 Wesley Chapel, Lutz, FL

ABOUT ROCK & BREWS:

Rock & Brews is a one-of-a-kind, rock-inspired restaurant and entertainment concept designed to engage people of all ages with quality handcrafted American food and local favorites, a second to none selection of craft and international beers. Founded by rock icons Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS, along with partners, restaurateur Michael Zislis and concert industry veterans Dave and Dell Furano, the first Rock & Brews opened near LAX Airport in Southern California in 2010. Each of the brand’s 20 locations in the United States and Mexico boasts a backstage environment showcasing iconic rock art, concert trusses and lighting, and multiple flat screens sharing some of the greatest rock concert moments of all time. For more information, please visit here.

ABOUT ALICE COOPER:

Currently on a U.S. tour from September 17 through October 23, Alice Cooper pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock that was designed to shock. Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock, the group created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors. He continues to tour regularly, performing shows worldwide with the dark and horror-themed theatrics that he’s best known for. With a schedule that includes six months each year on the road, Alice Cooper brings his own brand of rock psycho-drama to fans both old and new, enjoying it as much as the audience does. Known as the architect of shock-rock, Cooper (in both the original Alice Cooper band and as a solo artist) has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo, continuing to surprise fans and exude danger at every turn, like a great horror movie, even in an era where CNN can present real life shocking images. His new album Detroit Stories out now via earMUSIC.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.