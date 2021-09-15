Ronin Flix To Unleash ‘I Spit on Your Grave’ (1978) Limited Edition 4K UHD 3 Disc Set On October 26th!

In 1978, one film changed the face of cinema forever. Now, 43 years later, the original and notorious I SPIT ON YOUR GRAVE (aka Day of the Woman) is back and still refusing to be buried! In this new limited edition 4K UHD 3 disc set, you can re-experience the phenomenon that shocked and divided the world – and influenced an entire genre and generation of filmmakers – in Ultra High Definition. Fans can order this horror classic directly from Ronin Flix!

Featuring a brand new 2021 4K HDR Remaster done by Ronin Flix on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, the 2020 4K scan and restoration of director Meir Zarchi’s uncut 35mm original camera negative, restored original mono soundtrack and commentary by Joe Bob Briggs & Meir Zarchi on Blu-ray, a bonus Blu-ray including the feature length documentary Growing up with I Spit on Your Grave (2019) and all of the historical Ronin Flix special features, this landmark 4K Ultra HD set belongs in every cinephiles collection.

All encased in a Limited Edition Slipcover exclusive to Ronin Flix. Blu-rays also include all of the special features from the prior Ronin Flix Blu-ray releases including the new location featurette hosted by writer Michael Gingold from 2020, remastered audio commentary tracks with writer / director Meir Zarchi and Film Critic Joe Bob Briggs and more.

Camille Keaton (What Have You Done to Solange?, Tragic Ceremony) stars as Jennifer Hills, a young and beautiful career woman who rents a backwoods cabin to write her first novel. Attacked by a group of local lowlifes and left for dead, she devises a horrific plan to inflict revenge in some of the most unforgettable scenes ever shot on film.

