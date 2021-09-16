MTV To Host Global Premiere of Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga’s New Video “Love For Sale” On September 17th

MTV will exclusively air the global premiere of Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s new video “Love For Sale” on Friday, September 17th at 12PM ET. The video will make its broadcast premiere on MTV, MTV Live, MTVU, across MTV’s worldwide network of channels in nearly 180+ regions and the ViacomCBS Times Square Billboard. “Love For Sale” is from the new collaborative album of the same name, LOVE FOR SALE, from Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, which will be released on October 1st via Columbia Records/Interscope Records.
