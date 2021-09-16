SKILLET Drops Video For “Surviving the Game” Track From Upcoming ‘Dominion’ Album

Multi-platinum rockers SKILLET announced today that their new studio album, DOMINION (Atlantic), will release January 14, 2022. Their 11th studio project, it follows SKILLET’S amazing track record of two RIAA certified multi-platinum albums, two Gold Albums, five RIAA certified multi-platinum singles, and four gold singles. Simultaneously unveiling the project’s stunning cover art and track listing (see below), DOMINION’s first Active Rock radio single, “Surviving the Game” is available now as an instant grat with album pre-order, and fans can also pre-save the album here. The album, produced by Kevin Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Papa Roach, Disturbed) with songs written by John Cooper, Korey Cooper, Kevin Churko and Kane Churko, was created 100% remotely between the band’s tour dates, home studio in Wisconsin, and the Churko’s studio in Las Vegas.

“DOMINION is about the celebration of freedom, a liberation from fear – to be who we want to be, say what we want to say, believe what we want to believe,” Cooper says. “In some ways it’s a reminder of the God-given rights that we were born with. It’s time to regain some sort of control over our lives and not be a slave to fear. I hope this record is going to make people feel empowered, inspired, uplifted and want to rock their faces off!”

In advance of “Surviving The Game’s” release, Atlantic Record’s President of A&R Pete Ganbarg and the band’s A&R rep, Andy Karp hosted SKILLET for a performance and Q&A about the track, which Ganbarg describes as “Pure anthemic Skillet – a song that speaks to the unprecedented times we’re all facing with the ferocity that has been the band’s trademark for over two decades. It’s a fierce, welcome return.”

ooper describes the track as as “A defiant song about not giving in to the fear that the world is and has been experiencing. This song brings a feeling of survival; you have to do what you need to do in order to get your life back; a defiance against fear and the things that want to hold you down – for so many that’s depression, isolation, lonelieness, suicidal thoughts, etc. This song is about becoming the person you are meant be and coming out on the other side of all the madness.”

This fall SKILLET is headlining 24 shows with Adelitas Way as main support as well as Eva Under Fire. The trek, dubbed “The Aftermath Tour,” kicked off September 12 to a rockin’ Chicago crowd and runs through October 22 in St. Louis. A limited quantity of VIP packages are available as well, which include a ticket, pre-show Q&A and trivia contest hosted by SKILLET, and exclusive merchandise. All dates are below and tickets are available via https://www.skillet.com/tour.

TRACK LISTING FOR DOMINION:

1. Surviving the Game

2. Standing in the Storm

3. Dominion

4. Valley of Death

5. Beyond Incredible

6. Destiny

7. Refuge

8. Shout Your Freedom

9. Destroyer

10. Forever or the End

11. Ignite

12. White Horse

MORE ABOUT SKILLET

SKILLET is one of the best-selling rock bands of the 21st century. The two-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated, Pandora Billionaires Club members, multiplatinum rockers have an undying spirit that has humbly asserted and affirmed them as one of this generation’s most successful rock acts. However, as all classic underdog stories do, it happened quietly under the radar. By 2019, they not only garnered a pair of GRAMMY® Award nods and sold over 12 million albums worldwide, but they also took home a Billboard Music Award for the double-platinum Awake. Its breakout single “Monster” remains “one of the most-streamed rock songs of all-time” with over 3 BILLION global audio streams. 2016’s Unleashed bowed at #3 on the Billboard Top 200. Hitting #1 on Rock Radio, the lead single “Feel Invincible” cracked 643 million global audio streams and went platinum. Meanwhile, the gold certified Unleashed became their fourth consecutive album to receive either a gold, platinum, or double-platinum status. Their 2019 release Victorious included the top ten rock radio hit “Legendary,” which lived up to its name with over 108 million streams. To date, nine original tunes earned RIAA recognition in tandem with high-profile syncs by everyone from WWE and Marvel to ESPN and NFL. Between selling out arenas in 26 countries and four continents, the group performed on CONAN and graced the pages of USA Today and The New York Times , SKILLET debuted their first graphic novel, EDEN: A Skillet Graphic Novel with Z2 Comics, which became the publisher’s best-selling book of all time, followed by EDEN II: The Aftermath.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.