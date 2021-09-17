BORN 2 BE RAD: The Sweet Taste of Nostalgia With General Mills’ Iconic “Monster Cereals”

The spookiest of seasons is fast approaching and what is Halloween without the legendary Monster Cereals from General Mills? September marks the seasonal returns of Count Chocula, Boo Berry and Franken Berry in retro-style packaging. However, to sweeten the pot even more in 2021, General Mills wowed fans with the announcement that it would be introducing a new limited-edition cereal, Monster Mash, featuring pieces of all five of its Monster Cereals: Boo Berry, Count Chocula, Franken Berry, Frute Brute and Fruity Yummy Mummy.

This week on Born 2 Be Rad, the crew celebrates the 50th anniversary the iconic breakfast cereals with a flavor-filled review!

The Monster Cereals debuted in 1971 with the introduction of Count Chocula and Franken Berry. Boo Berry was the next cereal to join the lineup, in 1973. Frute Brute (formerly Fruit Brute) was introduced in 1974 but was discontinued in 1982. Fruity Yummy Mummy was the last product to join the portfolio, debuting in 1988. It was discontinued in 1992. General Mills eventually brought all five cereals together for a limited time in 2013.

To mark the launch, the brand commissioned a remake of the song “Monster Mash,” which is available on Spotify, and a mockumentary about the making of the song. In addition, General Mills has teamed with pop culture product manufacturer Funko for a series of collectibles, per a company blog post.

Keep your eyes peeled for this sugary dose of nostalgia in your local stores! Count Chocula, Franken Berry, Boo Berry and friends could be lurking around any corner!

More About Garrett Sawaia

A lifelong pop culture enthusiast, Garrett’s interests span the realms of movies, memorabilia, alternative movie posters, physical media and much more! If you are into heaping helping of nostalgia with a focus on the 80s and 90s, he’s the guy you want in your corner!

In addition to his work as a pop culture aficianado, Garrett is a professional personal trainer and fitness coach. Garrett holds a variety of professional certifications, including ACSM-CPT; PPSC; CFSC ; CPPS ; NASM-FNS.

For Virtual Fitness Training or Online Coaching inquires, check out www.gpscoaching.net.

Follow and connect with Born 2 Be Rad on social media via:

Instagram: @Born2beRad

Twitter: @B0rn2beRad

TikTok: @Born2beRad

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.