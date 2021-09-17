Cole Bradley Captures the Nostalgic Feeling of Young ?Love in New Single “Since College”

Nashville-based singer/songwriter Cole Bradley is proud to debuthis new single “Since College”, out everywhere today. “Since College” was co-written by Cole Bradley (aka Cole Hruska) and Meagan Allen, and produced by Grammy Award-Winning producer Noah Gordon, who Bradley said did an incredible job of helping capture the emotion of the track. During the writing process, it was important to Bradley that they capture the essence of how fleeting young love can be and to take the listener back to that “first love feeling” while remembering how special that emotion was.

“I remember being an eighteen-year-old college kid when I first fell in love, but I was too young and naïve to truly understand how special that love was,” says Cole. “This song is about being young and thinking “forever” but inevitably it doesn’t work out the way it’s supposed to.”

There will be an official music video to follow, so stay tuned.

About Cole Bradley:

Country singer/songwriter, Cole Bradley, is a rising star in the North American music scene. Growing up listening to the likes of Kenny Chesney, Garth Brooks, and Tim McGraw, Bradley first graced the stage at the young age of five. Since then, Cole has fostered a passion for performing and sharing his music with others. “As an artist, it is important for me that people connect and relate to my songs,” says Bradley.

Much like Cole himself, his songs are upbeat, positive, and full of life. He is a natural entertainer with an infectious energy. His unique vocals and his edgy country sound, make his music fresh and original. Whether he is belting out a rowdy party anthem or a heartfelt ballad, he is able to captivate fans of all ages with his sense of humor, warmth, and honest songwriting.

Bradley is expected to release more new music later this year!

Official Site | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.