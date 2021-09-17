JOHN 5 To Unleash ‘SINNER’ Album On October 29th; Drops Video For “Que Pasa” (Featuring Dave Mustaine)

Legendary guitarist and solo artist, JOHN 5, has announced his highly anticipated new solo album, SINNER. Arriving just in time for the spookiest of holiday celebrations, the album will be released on Friday, October 29th via Big Machine Records. Pre-orders are available here.
Today’s album announcement is highlighted by the release of the first track from the album, the epic “Que Pasa” which revolves around a distinctive vocal refrain. Originally built with a sample, John opted to have it reworked by Grammy-winning Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine. Watch the official music video below!
Speaking on the release of his first new music since 2019 and the announcement of SINNER, JOHN 5 shares: “When people hear this record, I want them to say, ‘Oh, that’s John 5.’ What you get with Sinner is the best of me. I just want to write memorable riffs that people will enjoy. When I sit on my couch and play my guitar, I play the same things you hear on the instrumental records. It’s honest. It’s real. It’s not a façade. This is how I play. This is what I love to do.” He continues “I have such an appreciation for Dave, and I love his voice, guitar playing and songwriting. And he kills it on “Que Pasa. It was such a joy to have him on this track.”
As evidenced by the latest slab of sinister sounds, JOHN 5, who moved to Hollywood as a teen to pursue his rock n’ roll dreams, follows his artistic muse wherever it leads. SINNER is ten tracks of pure JOHN 5, summoned with the same mix of vibrant energy and passionate emotion beloved by fans of his work as guitarist for Rob Zombie, David Lee Roth and many more. SINNER is ten tracks full of hooks, melody, and thick guitar-driven groove. “Que Pasa” is just the first taste of what’s to come from the legendary guitarist on his latest full-length.
JOHN 5’s ‘SINNER’ TRACKLISTING:
1. Welcome To The Island
2. For I Have Sinned
3. Euphoria (feat. Carla Harvey)
4. Que Pasa (feat. Dave Mustaine)
5. How High The Moon
6. Creepshow
7. Land Of The Misfit Toys
8. Crazy Little Thing Called Love
9. This Is How I Do It
10. Georgia On My Mind (feat. Peter Criss)
SINNER was produced and mixed by Barry Pointer at Riott House Studio in North Hollywood. Drums were engineered by ex-Guns N’ Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke at Redrum Recording in Los Angeles.
