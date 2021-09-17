U2’s “Gloria” 40th Anniversary 12″ EP Limited Edition Yellow Vinyl Lands Exclusive RSD Black Friday 2021 Release

Island Records and UMe have announced the 40th-anniversary vinyl release of U2‘s “Gloria,” a limited-edition 12” yellow vinyl EP to celebrate RSD Black Friday on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Originally released as a single in October 1981, “Gloria” is the second single to be taken from U2’s second studio album October and has been a staple in U2’s live set to this day. This very special anniversary release includes the studio version of “Gloria” plus three live versions from three different decades.

The 1990s are represented by the Point Depot show on the band’s home turf of northside Dublin. Although ticketed as December 31, 1989, the show started at midnight on January 1, 1990, with a live radio simulcast broadcast across Europe.

Side B contains two previously unreleased live recordings of “Gloria” – recorded at the Fleet Center in Boston during the 2005’s Vertigo Tour, and at London’s O2 Arena during the third night of their run of shows in the English capital as part of the iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE Tour in 2015.

12” INFO

4-track 12” EP, cut at 45 rpm.

Pressed on 180g transparent sun yellow vinyl.

Full-color gatefold outer sleeve with a high gloss finish, featuring portraits of the band.

Large poster (600mm x 600mm, folded) with a montage of photos from the various live shows across the decades.

TRACKLIST

Side A

1. Gloria (Studio Version)

2. Gloria (Live From The LoveTown Tour, The Point Depot, Dublin, December 31, 1989) – currently unavailable

Side B

1. Gloria (Live From The Vertigo Tour, Boston, May 26, 2005) – previously unreleased

2. Gloria (Live From The iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE Tour, London, October 29, 2015) – previously unreleased

Gloria is available exclusively at participating independent record stores on Friday, November 26. For a full list of stores, visit https://recordstoreday.lnk.to/Stores

