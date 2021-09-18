Rock Legend dUg Pinnick Releases “Key Changer” Single From Upcoming ‘Joy Bomb” Solo Album

On the heels of the announcement of his fifth solo album Joy Bomb, legendary bassist and King’s X frontman dUg Pinnick has released the album’s first single “Key Changer.” The track opens with a driving guitar and bass sequence from dUg with riffage that would make the likes of Tom Morello proud. As the band kicks in and the song starts to take flight, dUg’s gruff and soulful vocals take center stage, reveling in the power of music and the joy it brings to folks no matter the circumstance. In the accompanying video, dUg rocks out on both bass and guitar, dances with robots, and cheers on street performers in a lighthearted visual that will be sure to invoke a smile. Sometimes, you just need to “turn up your stereo” and “let the music hit the spot.” Check out “Key Changer” below.

“The idea of this video was just to have fun and be goofy,” dUg says. “Hopefully it will brighten everyone’s day.”

dUg is gearing up to add another highlight to his storied career, releasing his fifth solo album Joy Bombon October 15 via Rat Pak Records. The upcoming album is dUg’s first solo album of new material since 2013’s Naked and features thirteen brand new tracks. Joy Bomb is available for pre-order in various configurations on all formats at the link here: http://smarturl.it/dugpinnick.

From the charging rhythms of album opener “Jon Boy” all the way through the barnstorming closing track “Making Sense Of The Bones,” dUg proves that age is nothing to him and provides an album packed with the groove, swagger, and soul that he has honed and perfected over his extensive career. dUg’s ability to combine a multitude of his influences into one seamless offering is on full display, tapping into everyone from Rage Against The Machine to Sly Stone to Black Sabbath. “A Long Way From Home,” “Like A Wolf,” and “The Poison” show why dUg is still one of the best in metal and rock, while “I Can’t Fight This Feeling,” “Social Distancing,” and “Long Live Love” exemplify his ability to think outside the box and expand his range.

‘Joy Bomb’ Tracklist

1. Jon Boy

2. A Long Way From Home

3. Key Changer

4. Equally Divided

5. I Can’t Fight This Feeling

6. Like A Wolf

7. Social Distancing

8. Love And Fear

9. Long Live Love

10. Slaves

11. The Poison

12. Making Sense Of The Bones

13. Like A Wolf (Reprise)

About dUg Pinnick

dUg Pinnick is known first and foremost as the soulful singer and bassist for hard rockers King’s X. Throughout the band’s lengthy and legendary career, King’s X released twelve albums and influenced the likes of Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, Dream Theater, Pantera, and many more. Throughout the early 21st century, Pinnick remained the “go-to singer” of rock – as evidenced by his appearance on recordings by first-rate rockers including Jeff Ament, Eric Gales, George Lynch, Ray Luzier, and many more. dUg has issued solo albums under his own name, including 2005’s Emotional Animal, 2006’s Songs from the Closet, 2007’s Strum Sum Up, and 2013’s Naked. His latest offering, Joy Bomb is set for release on October 15 via Rat Pak Records.

