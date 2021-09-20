Hulu Debuts Trailer For Marvel’s ‘Hit-Monkey’ Animated Series; Premiere Set For November!

Hulu has debuted the official trailer for Marvel’s ‘Hit-Monkey’ animated series., which is slated to premiere on November 17th, 2021 with all ten episodes. The voice cast for this unique series includes George Takei, Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Munn, Ally Maki, Nobi Nakanishi and Fred Tatasciore. Fans can check out the trailer and character breakdowns below.

Josh Gordon & Will Speck serve as creators, showrunners, and executive producers; the series is co-executive produced by Keith Foglesong, Matt Thompson, and Neal Holman; and produced by Duffy Boudreau, Mollie Brock, and Marcus Rosentrater.

Synopsis: After a Japanese snow monkey’s tribe is slaughtered, he joins forces with the ghost of an American assassin and together, they begin killing their way through the Yakuza underworld.

CHARACTER BREAKDOWNS:

Shinji (voiced by George Takei)

A lifelong public servant who has been the man behind the political career of Ken Takahara, his friend and political mentor. But when tragedy strikes, it falls to Shinji to pick up the baton and carry their political dreams forward. A good and honest man who raised his niece Akiko all by himself after the death of her parents. Shinji is the kind of politician everyone wishes they could have.

Bryce (voiced by Jason Sudeikis)

A world-weary Assassin who’s made some unbelievably poor life choices. He drowns his sorrows in work, travel, and gambling but when it comes to doing hits, there’s no one better. After he’s killed in the Japanese Alps, the ghost of Bryce and Monkey are tied together on a revenge quest. A terrible mentor with a sarcastic, cynical view of the world, Bryce must ultimately dig deep within himself in order to complete his final mission and help Monkey become who he was meant to be.

Akiko (voiced by Olivia Munn)

Smart, ambitious and powerful, Akiko is the niece of Shinji Yokohama the future Prime Minister of Japan. Having spent time in the west for College and Law School, she has returned with strong opinions about the future of her Uncle’s campaign. Her inherently good nature however masks a darker side, one that will emerge as the season progresses.

Haruka (voiced by Ally Maki)

An honest cop from a small town in the north, Haruka comes to Tokyo with dreams of reforming a corrupt city. But can she hold on to her values in the face of so much vice? Her new partner Ito will test her sense of right and wrong and ultimately prove to be the mentor she has always looked for. But when it falls to her to complete their case, will she have what it takes to become the cop she has always felt she could be?

Ito (voiced by Nobi Nakanishi)

The laughing stock of the Tokyo Police Department, and struggling with a drinking problem, Ito is the only one in Tokyo who suspects that Hit Monkey may actually be one of the good guys. But no one, not even his new partner Haruka believes him. He will have to dig deep into his past, and face his demons in order to finally restore his honor.

Monkey (voiced by Fred Tatasciore)

Monkey’s peaceful existence in the Japanese alps is shattered by the tragic loss of his tribe—setting him on a course of revenge and violence in the very world of humans that are responsible for his plight. He’s a killer of killers with a bit of a rage problem. Throughout the series, he must learn to navigate the struggle between his inherently sweet nature and the evil acts he must commit. It’s through his complicated friendship with the Ghost of Bryce (a former assassin and now, Monkey’s unwanted conscience), that will determine whether Monkey will be consumed by his rage or channel it for good. This is the story of Hit Monkey.

