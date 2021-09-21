CRAZY LIXX Unveil “Reach Out” Track From Upcoming ‘Street Lethal’ Album

Swedish hard rockers Crazy Lixx’s have just unleashed the second single from their upcoming album “Street Lethal,” which is set for a November 5, 2021 release via Frontiers Music Srl. Check out the video for “Reach Out” below.

Stream the singles and pre-order/save “Street Lethal” on CD/LP/Digital HERE: https://orcd.co/streetlethal

Watch the video for ‘Anthem For America’ HERE: https://youtu.be/RC8d37bACUE

Album after album, Swedish hard rockers Crazy Lixx have continuously carved in stone their reputation as true leaders of the Scandinavian led ‘80s hard rock revival. With views in the millions for popular videos like “Wild Child” and “Hunter of the Heart” on Youtube, outstanding streaming numbers for tracks like “Blame It On Love”, “Hell Raising Women”, and “XIII”, and “Wild Child” being featured in the Nicolas Cage horror movie “Willy’s Wonderland,” Crazy Lixx are steadily continuing on their march for world domination.

Don’t miss Crazy Lixx while they’re on the road in support of the album either, as their live shows are a sight to behold. Upcoming dates below.

‘Street Lethal’ Tracklist:

1. Enter The Dojo

2. Rise Above

3. Anthem For America

4. The Power

5. Reach Out

6. Final Fury

7. Street Lethal

8. Caught Between The Rock N’ Roll

9. In The Middle Of Nothing

10. One Fire – One Goal

11. Thief In The Night

LINE-UP:

Danny Rexon – Vocals

Jens Anderson – Bass

Joél Cirera – Drums

Chrisse Olsson – Guitar

Jens Lundgren – Guitar

CRAZY LIXX TOUR DATES:

2021

6 NOV – RELEASEFEST KB – MALMÖ HEADLINER

13 NOV – HELSINKI, FI HEADLINER

4 DEC – WINTER ROCKS – SHEFFIELD, UK FESTIVAL

18 DEC – STOCKHOLM ROCK OUT – STOCKHOLM FESTIVAL

2022

9-14 FEB – MONSTERS OF ROCK CRUISE FESTIVAL

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.