Noga Erez Announces ‘KIDS (Against The Machine)’ Album; Dropping November 5th Via City Slang Records

Noga Erez has announced the upcoming release of ‘KIDS (Against The Machine)’ – an album that mirrors her highly acclaimed second LP with each track recreated as bold non-electronic big band productions. The record will be released on November 5th through City Slang, and today she shares a freshly carved version of ‘KIDS’ album track “Knockout”.

Listen & Watch “Knockout (Against The Machine)”:

Each single of bass-heavy pop and snappy lyricism released in the lead up to the February’s album ‘KIDS’ was answered with a stripped back “Against The Machine” alternative version. These reimagined recordings found a life of their own, racking up plays and featuring on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Kelly Clarkson Live in the US. Now Noga Erez and her creative partner Ori Rousso complete the set with a full album of “Against The Machine” reworks.

Erez comments: “The KIDS AGAINST THE MACHINE series that Ori Rousso and I started was something we mainly did for fun; a way to challenge ourselves. We wanted a chance to show each other and our fans that these songs could be reimagined without our signature electronic productions. These versions became instant faves for many – for those who love the more organic, woody and brassy sound.

This whole KATM project instantly took on a life of its own and because of how much fun it was to create, we ended up working on an entire album, but arranged and produced without any ‘machines’ and played live by our talented musician friends and accompanied by the incredible NONA kids choir.

“Knockout” stood out to us because the original version is very brash and bold. It is the one that made the most significant transition, which turned into a more fun, light listen, and actually became the main single of this project.”

Building from the raw politics of her 2017 debut, ‘Off The Radar’, ‘KIDS’ moves closer to home while retaining Noga’s signature smarts and swagger. The album explores themes of tension and release, anxiety and remedy, and masterly melodic licks in swipes of stomping brass, all wrapped around Noga’s versatile vocals that quick-switch from clipped flow to smoky purr; from stadium chorus to street-ready beats.

‘KIDS’ comes packed with chart-worthy outspoken pop anthems for the 21st century. It showcases Noga’s style, growing into a crisp bombastic sound she crafts with Ori Rousso. Its earworms and crisp productions are locked around lyrics that deal with the personal and the political; mortality and loss; war and peace, insecurity and ambition. Listen to ‘KIDS’ here.

‘KIDS (Against The Machine’ tracklist:

1. KTD (Against The Machine)

2. KIDS (Against The Machine)

3. End of The Road (Against The Machine)

4. Knockout (Against The Machine)

5. VIEWS Ft. ROUSSO (Against The Machine)

6. You So Done (Against The Machine)

7. CIPI (Against The Machine)

8. Bark Loud (Against The Machine)

9. Candyman (Against The Machine)

10. Fire Kites (Against The Machine)

11. Story Ft. ROUSSO (Against The Machine)

12. NO news on TV Ft. ROUSSO (Against The Machine)

13. Switch Me Off (Against The Machine)

14. Sunday (Against The Machine)

NOGA EREZ 2021-22 TOUR DATES:

September 21, 2021 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom% *SOLD OUT*

September 22, 2021 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom% *SOLD OUT*

September 23, 2021 – Cambridge, MA – Sinclair %

September 25, 2021 – Dover, DE – Firefly

September 30, 2021 – Dallas, TX – The Cambridge Room at The House of Blues #

October 3, 2021 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Festival

October 10, 2021 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Festival

October 12, 2021 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line #

October 13, 2021 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall #

October 14, 2021 – Detroit, MI – El Club #

October 15, 2021 – Indianapolis, IN – HiFi #

October 17, 2021 – Nashville, TN – Basement East #

October 22, 2021 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival

October 24, 2021 – St Louis, MO – Off Broadway #

October 26, 2021 – Denver, CO – Marquis #

October 27, 2021 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge #

October 29, 2021 – San Francisco, CA – Outside Lands Festival

November 4, 2021 – Seattle, WA – Crocodile Showroom #

November 6, 2021 – Portland, OR – Aladdin #

November 10, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey % *SOLD OUT*

% Special Guest: Rozet

# Special Guest: McKinley Dixon

EUROPEAN TOUR DATES

February 8, 2022 – Madrid, Spain – Sala Independence

February 9, 2022 – Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz 2

February 11, 2022 – Nimes, France – Paloma

February 12, 2022 – Reims, France – Cartonnerie

February 14, 2021 – Lille, France – L’Aéronef

February 15, 2022 – Brussels, Belgium – Botanique

February 17, 2022 – Paris, France – Badaboum

February 19, 2022 – Cologne, Germany – Artheater

February 21, 2022 – Warsaw, Poland – Hydrozagadka

February 22, 2022 – Berlin, Germany – Lido

February 24, 2022 – Prague, Czech Republic – Chapeau Rouge

February 25, 2022 – Vienna, Austria – B72

February 27, 2022 – Zurich, Switzerland – Mascotte

March 1, 2022 – Hamburg, Germany – Uebel & Gefahrlich

March 2, 2022 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso Upstairs

March 4, 2022 – London, UK – Omeara *SOLD OUT*

March 5, 2022 – London, UK – Omeara

March 8, 2022 – Dublin, Ireland – Pepper Canister Church

ABOUT NOGA EREZ:

Noga Erez burst onto the scene with her debut album ‘Off The Radar’ in 2017, winning acclaim across the globe. While the music she makes in collaboration with her partner and co-writer, composer, and producer Ori Rousso, exploits many of the more physical, dynamic elements of electronic & pop music, it also embraces a cerebral sensitivity that’s made her one of her home city’s most exciting, idiosyncratic artists. The grainy textures and potent atmospheres forged with her synths and ingenious beats bravely straddle genres. Her 2018 standalone singles “Bad Habits” and “Cash Out (feat. SAMMUS),” and 2019 collaboration with ECHO, “Chin Chin” saw her continuing to forge a path of uncompromising and unpredictable, gritty, truth-seeking alt-pop.

NOGA EREZ ON THE WEB:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8jilbu-zFcknaZ5ah3C8NA

https://www.facebook.com/NogaErezMusic

https://twitter.com/nogaerez

https://www.instagram.com/nogaerez/

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.