She & Him Announce 10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of ‘A Very She & Him Christmas’ — December Tour Dates Announced!

This holiday season, Merge Records will release a special 10th anniversary edition of A Very She & Him Christmas, the now classic-status collection of holiday tunes from Zooey Deschanel (She) & M. Ward (Him). Originally released in October 2011, A Very She & Him Christmas was the beloved duo’s third album and marked their first adventure into the wonderful world of holiday music. The new, limited-edition deluxe reissue sees Zooey and Matt look to the 1980s for inspiration.

A Very She & Him Christmas deluxe is pressed on tinsel silver vinyl and includes a brand-new 7-inch, also on silver vinyl, that features a dazzling version of Madonna’s “Holiday” and a cover of Wham!’s “Last Christmas,” as well as a bonus download of their beautiful take on “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” the Meredith Wilson classic popularized by Perry Como and Bing Crosby in 1951. The 7-inch can also be purchased separately on evergreen vinyl.

Renowned for their joyous holiday shows, today’s album news comes with a string of tour dates for December, including two hometown shows at Los Angeles’ Theater At The Ace Hotel. (All dates below). Tickets go on sale Friday (9/24), sign up for presale tickets starting Wednesday (9/22) at sheandhim.com. One dollar from each presale ticket will be donated to Baby 2 Baby.

A Very She & Him Christmas has grown in popularity every Christmastime since its release, finding itself in high rotation alongside kindred spirits like A Christmas Gift for You, A Charlie Brown Christmas and classic holiday albums by The Beach Boys, The Carpenters, and Elvis Presley. Ever since the album was first released in 2011, She & Him have donated a portion of sales from the album to 826 National, a non-profit for young people to ignite and channel their creativity, explore identity, advocate for themselves and their community, and achieve academic and professional success. Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been donated to date, and She & Him are proud to continue that initiative with this reissue.

Pre-Order A Very She And Him Christmas 10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition HERE

SHE & HIM TOUR DATES:

12/2 Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theater

12/3 Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

12/4 Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

12/7 Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

12/8 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

12/9 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

12/11 Dallas, TX @ McFarlin Memorial Auditorium

12/12 San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

Keep up with She & Him:

Web / Instagram / YouTube / Twitter / Facebook

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.