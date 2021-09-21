TREMONTI Releases Lyric Video For “Now and Forever” Single; First-Ever Livestream Set For September 24th!

As Tremonti prepares to release their 5th studio album Marching In Time on September 24th, the band has revealed a new lyric video for the album’s fourth single, the spine-tingling “Now And Forever”. Its video emerges in visually captivating black and white, providing the perfect backdrop to the song’s gripping lyrics. Driven by the signature sound of guitarist Mark Tremonti as he sings: “My once jaded heart’s been fortified But left on empty,” the song and video are a perfect example of his keen ability to create memorable melodies and thought-provoking lyrics. The lyric video for “Now And Forever” can be seen below.

To commemorate the release of Marching In Time, Tremonti – comprised of Mark Tremonti (vocals/guitars), Eric Friedman (guitars), Tanner Keegan (bass) and Ryan Bennett (drums) – will be performing their first ever livestream, broadcast via NoCap Shows on release date (September 24th). The livestream will begin at 9PM ET/6PM PT and will be available for the entire week following the premiere. The show setlist will be comprised of songs from the new album as well as fan favorites from the previous four albums. Tickets for the livestream are currently on sale and available here: https://nocapshows.com/artist/tremonti.

Mark Tremonti is no stranger to storytelling. Throughout his years with top-charting bands Alter Bridge and Creed, and most recently his solo band, Mark has never strayed from his love of writing memorable songs. With the upcoming fifth album, Marching In Time, the band looks to continue this trend while exploring their love for heavy music, drawing from current events from the last year to form the basis of each song. While its predecessor, A Dying Machine, was an overall concept album seeped in darker sentiments and story, the vibe of Marching In Time is different – emerging as a charging rock/metal offering that takes the listener on 12 individual journeys. Marching In Time is scheduled for global release on September 24th via Napalm Records and fans that pre-order the album digitally will receive instant downloads of “A World Away,” “Marching In Time,” “If Not For You” and “Now And Forever.” Marching In Time is now available for pre-order here: https://smarturl.it/MarchingInTime.

From the driving drum beat of opener “A World Away” to the epic closer “Marching In Time,” the new album is a reflective look at the world around us today. Tremonti’s unmatched musicianship bleeds through the album, showcased on tracks like “Thrown Further,” “In One Piece” and the thought provoking “Would You Kill.” Alternatively, the band displays their softer side on pensive tracks “The Last One Of Us” and “Not Afraid to Lose.” The debut single “If Not For You” shows the evolution of the band’s sound in 2021 and the music video is a frenetic, high-energy performance video that visually compliments the single that is currently impacting radio. The music video can be seen here: https://youtu.be/1uB2ZRjbtbY. The album closer “Marching In Time” clocks in at 7:34 and a recently released music video for the epic can be seen here: https://youtu.be/AvO_YDC-FSQ. The recently released live video version of “A World Away” opens with a musical intro before switching into the driving metal riff that kicks off the upcoming album. The video was recorded live in Orlando, FL and features live vocals and instrumentation that gives fans a taste of what they can expect from any Tremonti performance. The live video for “A World Away” can be seen here: https://youtu.be/tCjVVloPGig. Marching In Time was produced longtime friend and collaborator Michael “Elvis” Baskette – the producer Mark has worked with exclusively since 2007.

The track listing for ‘Marching In Time’ is:

1. A World Away

2. Now And Forever

3. If Not For You

4. Thrown Further

5. Let That Be Us

6. The Last One Of Us

7. In One Piece

8. Under The Sun

9. Not Afraid To Lose

10. Bleak

11. Would You Kill

About Tremonti:

For as explosive as Mark Tremonti’s playing may be at times, he has quietly and rather unassumingly asserted himself as one of the most pure, precise and prolific guitarists, songwriters, and frontmen of the modern era. With a GRAMMY® Award, recognition at #1 on Guitar World’s “Top 20 Best Guitarists of the Decade,” and 40 million units sold between Creed, Alter Bridge and his namesake solo band Tremonti, he maintains a breakneck pace in terms of both studio output and live shows. Once again, he directly channels this workmanlike focus, rigid discipline, and relentless drive into Tremonti’s fifth full-length offering, Marching In Time [Napalm Records], fusing uncompromising thrash-induced fret fireworks, wrecking ball grooves, and searing melodies all at once to present a definitive sonic statement.

Website: www.marktremonti.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MarkTremonti/

Twitter: @MarkTremonti

Instagram: @markttremonti

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.