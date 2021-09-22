‘NEEDTOBREATHE: Into the Mystery’ Rock Doc To Hit Theaters Nationwide On November 3rd

Fathom Events and Greenwich Entertainment are proud to announce that “NEEDTOBREATHE: Into the Mystery” will be presented in movie theaters nationwide in a special one-night cinema event on November 3. This intimate documentary chronicles the recording of GRAMMY® Award-nominated rock band NEEDTOBREATHE’s latest album, while quarantined in a historic house-turned-recording studio in remote Tennessee in fall of 2020. In addition to the band’s Bear Rinehart (vocals, guitar), Seth Bolt (bass, vocals), Josh Lovelace (keys, vocals), Randall Harris (drums), and Tyler Burkum (guitar), “NEEDTOBREATHE: Into the Mystery” features Jon Foreman of Switchfoot, Natalie Hemby of The Highwomen, and more.

In addition to viewing the full feature, cinema audiences will be treated to candid behind-the-scenes footage and exclusive acoustic performances.

Tickets for “NEEDTOBREATHE: Into the Mystery” go on sale starting Friday, October 1 and can be purchased online at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. A complete list of theater locations is available on the Fathom Events website (participating theaters are subject to change).

Without telling a soul, the band decamped to Columbia, TN to begin working on new music. Over the course of three weeks, they resided under one roof and recorded together with co-producer and engineer Konrad Snyder and special guests. Out of this “extended summer camp,” they handcrafted Into the Mystery, an album reflective of the moment, yet independent of all expectations, including their own. For as intimate as the recording process of their critically acclaimed new album was, the band filmed every minute of it.

“We are thrilled,” said the band, “that fans around the country will have the opportunity to see Into The Mystery in theaters. We are grateful to be able to give fans this peek behind the curtain from a truly special moment in time for our band.”

“NEEDTOBREATHE fans will delight in the opportunity to be a fly on the wall during the recording process,” said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events. “It’s a unique perspective on the creation of a hit record.”

“NEEDTOBREATHE: Into The Mystery” was directed by Chris Phelps and co-produced by Elektra Records and Foundations Music.

NEEDTOBREATHE are currently headlining the Into The Mystery Tour with Switchfoot and The New Respects supporting. The 38-city trek wraps on October 30 in Atlanta, GA.

