The Haxans Announce Exclusive Residency At Legendary Knott’s Scary Farm!

Goth-pop duo, THE HAXANS – Ash Costello (New Years Day) and Matt Montgomery (Rob Zombie) – have today announced that they will be celebrating this year’s spooky season in the most outrageously ghoulish fashion with an exclusive musical residency at Southern California’s largest Halloween event, Knott’s Scary Farm. Tickets for Knott’s Scary Farm are available here.

Speaking on their spook-tacular residency, Ash Costello shares: “The Haxans was created with the idea that we wanted to become a staple on every Halloween party playlist and what better way to help make that dream become a reality than to play the biggest Halloween party of them all, knotts scary farm! We are so excited to be among our people after 2 years of isolation, we are VERY ready to get our monster mash on!”

Matt Montgomery adds: “One of the goals of this band was for us to be guest stars on a Scooby Doo episode. I feel like us playing legendary amusement park during the Halloween season is one step closer to that dream becoming a reality. We consider ourselves very fortunate to be able to do this. If this band had a smell it would be pumpkin spice, and the patrons of Knotts this time of year are our people! We can’t wait!”

The band will feature as part of the Carnival De Grotesque on The Calico Mine stage and will perform four 30 minute sets at 8pm, 9pm, 10pm and 11pm. THE HAXANS residency begins this Thursday, September 23rd, 2021 and will continue on select evenings through to October 31st. Get scared senseless at Knott’s Scary Farm whilst reveling in the spine-tingling party anthems of THE HAXANS on the following dates:

September

Thursday, 23rd | Friday, 24th | Saturday, 25th | Sunday, 26th |

October

Friday, 1st | Saturday, 2nd |

Friday, 8th | Saturday, 9th |

Friday, 15th | Saturday, 16th |

Friday, 22nd | Saturday, 23rd |

Friday, 29th | Saturday, 30th | Sunday, 31st

ABOUT THE HAXANS

A Goth-pop duo, decked out in creep kitsch high fashion, and named after a silent film from the twenties about a 15th century German guide to hunting witches, THE HAXANS sound exactly like everything those images conjure. It’s the psycho-saccharine music of a fiendish creep’s fever dream… Classic art-house cinema, b-movie horror, spooky decadence, vintage American myth, and black roses dripping with blood are all tossed in THE HAXANS cauldron.

THE HAXANS are Ashley Costello, subcultural style icon and leader of Warped Tour screamo stars New Years Day, and Matt Montgomery, better known by his alias Piggy D., bassist for over a decade with multiplatinum shock rocker Rob Zombie, guitarist with horror punks Wednesday 13, and sometime visual and musical collaborator with rock icon Alice Cooper.

THE HAXANS isn’t a side project. It’s the irrepressible, irresistible, and inevitable exorcism of the party centric Halloween costume shop kicking around inside the brains and bodies of the group’s two coconspirators.

Those who spell magic with a “k” and vampire with a “y,” who invoke ancient spirits in pursuit of a superstitiously serendipitous good time – all denizens of darkness will find sanctuary in the warm boudoir-­like atmosphere of THE HAXANS, both on record and on the stage.

More news will be emerging from THE HAXANS crypt soon.

ABOUT KNOTT’S SCARY FARM

Knott’s Scary Farm is the largest and most haunting Halloween event in Southern California, with unimaginable scares and innovative thrills that can’t be found anywhere else. The fully transformed theme park features uniquely haunted mazes and attractions, sinister shows, and more than 1,000 horrifying creatures lurking in the fog and hiding in every corner of the park.

These haunted attractions have the ingredients of a truly terrifying nightmare. But unlike most dreams, Knott’s Scary Farm is a nightmare you can’t wake up from — which makes it the thing to do for Halloween.

