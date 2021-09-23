“AEW: DYNAMITE” To Make The Jump To TBS On January 5th, 2022

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) franchise expands its WarnerMedia footprint with “AEW: Dynamite” moving to TBS, beginning January 5, 2022. Until then, AEW continues to deliver world-class matches and the most entertaining moments in professional wrestling today, with all-new episodes of “AEW: Dynamite” airing Wednesdays on TNT at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

“AEW: Dynamite” is delivering its best ratings since launching in October of 2019. Its current performance has the show’s strongest quarterly average ever in both total viewers and P18-49, up double-digits in audience vs. its performance a year ago. Most recently, “AEW: Dynamite” has been the #1 cable program on Wednesdays in P18-49 four weeks in a row.

Additionally, in 2022, “AEW: Rampage,” which features the world-renowned stars of AEW, will continue to air Fridays on TNT. Since its August 13 debut, “AEW: Rampage” has ranked as one of the top cable programs on Friday night. The second week of the show featuring the debut of CM Punk delivered the strongest ratings for the AEW franchise since the premiere of “AEW: Dynamite.”

About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan, AEW is a new professional wrestling league headlined by Kenny Omega, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, Cody & Brandi Rhodes, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Adam Cole, Sting, Jon Moxley, Miro, Lucha Bros., PAC, Hangman Page, MJF, Darby Allin, Nyla Rose, Red Velvet, Ruby Soho, Hikaru Shida, Thunder Rosa, Jade Cargill, Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo, Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, Sammy Guevara, Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, Orange Cassidy, Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs, Lance Archer, and many more. For the first time in many years, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a roster of world-class talent that is injecting new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry.

“AEW: Dynamite” airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT and attracts the youngest wrestling audience on television. The new fight-forward show “AEW: Rampage” airs every Friday from 10-11 p.m. ET. AEW’s multi-platform content also includes “AEW Dark” and “AEW Dark: Elevation,” two weekly professional wrestling YouTube series, “Being the Elite,” a weekly behind-the-scenes YouTube series, and “AEW Unrestricted,” a weekly podcast series.

For more info, check out Twitter.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AllEliteWrestling; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AllEliteWrestling

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.