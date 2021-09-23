‘Rugrats’ Revival Renewed For Season 2 On Paramount+

Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, have announced the renewal of the original series RUGRATS for a second season (13 episodes) in the U.S., Latin America, Australia and Canada, with more adventures from the colorful imaginations of Tommy, Chuckie, Angelica, Susie, Phil and Lil. The all-new RUGRATS first premiered on Paramount+ in May and the next eight episodes of season one will be available to stream exclusively on the service beginning Thursday, Oct. 7.

“Kids series are a key driver of engagement for Paramount+,” said Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer, Paramount+. “With the renewal of RUGRATS for a second season, we look forward to bringing even more adventures with Tommy, Chuckie, Angelica and the rest of the Rugrats for kids and families to enjoy.

“This next season of RUGRATS will dive even deeper into the secret life of babies and their unsuspecting parents, while continuing to highlight the main themes of friendship and family,” said Ramsey Naito, President, Nickelodeon Animation. “For 30 years, the Rugrats have resonated with fans around the globe and we can’t wait to continue telling original and fresh stories with these beloved characters.”

From Nickelodeon Animation Studio, the brand-new RUGRATS series is a reimagining of the classic ‘90s hit that features rich and colorful CG-animation and follows the babies—Tommy, Chuckie, Angelica, Susie, and Phil and Lil—as they explore the world and beyond from their pint-sized and wildly imaginative point-of-view. Following the season one run on Paramount+, the series will air on Nickelodeon at a later date to be announced.

In the all-new season one episodes, the babies will continue to find themselves in a variety of situations by using their wild imaginations, including defeating an “outer space villain,” traveling through Chuckie’s dad’s body, embarking upon a daring mission to break Angelica out of preschool and more. The new batch of episodes also includes a half-hour, Halloween-themed special where Tommy needs his friends’ help to save Angelica after she turns into a werewolf at a scary Halloween party as their parents seem to disappear one by one.

The series stars EG Daily (Tommy Pickles), Nancy Cartwright (Chuckie Finster), Cheryl Chase (Angelica Pickles), Cree Summer (Susie Carmichael), and Kath Soucie (Phil and Lil DeVille), all of whom are reprising their iconic roles in this new series.

The original adventurous babies’ voice cast is joined by new voices, including Ashley Rae Spillers and Tommy Dewey (Tommy’s parents, Didi and Stu Pickles); Tony Hale (Chuckie’s father, Chas Finster); Natalie Morales (Phil and Lil’s mother, Betty DeVille); Anna Chlumsky and Timothy Simons (Angelica’s parents, Charlotte and Drew Pickles); Nicole Byer and Omar Miller (Susie’s parents, Lucy and Randy Carmichael); and Michael McKean (Grandpa Lou Pickles).

Produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio, the all-new RUGRATS is based on the series created by Arlene Klasky, Gabor Csupo, and Paul Germain. Kate Boutilier (“Rugrats”) and Casey Leonard (“Breadwinners”) are executive producers and Dave Pressler (“Robot and Monster”) and Rachel Lipman (“Rugrats”) serve as co-executive producers, with Kellie Smith (“The Fairly OddParents”) as line producer on season two. Charlie Adler (“Rugrats”) serves as the voice director. Production is overseen by Mollie Freilich, Senior Manager, Current Series Animation, Nickelodeon.

Today’s “RUGRATS” renewal news comes as the iconic series celebrates 30 years since the original launch. The original “Rugrats” series launched August 11, 1991 and instantly became a groundbreaking phenomenon, spawning consumer products and three hit theatrical releases, cementing its place in pop culture history through its iconic characters, storytelling and unique visual style. “Rugrats” was in production for nine seasons over the course of 13 years. The series earned four Daytime Emmy Awards, six Kids’ Choice Awards, and its own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.