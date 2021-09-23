WarnerMedia Celebrates 50 Years With The Legendary Clint Eastwood

Tough guy. Western star. Oscar winner. Few artists in film history cast a longer shadow than Clint Eastwood. As he enters his eighth decade in the movies, WarnerMedia and Warner Bros. are celebrating the cinematic icon – actor, producer, director, master filmmaker – with a series of initiatives covering the entire breadth of Eastwood’s remarkable career, including a nine-episode docuseries, an HBO Max spotlight page, a curated exhibit of props and costumes spanning his 50-year association with Warner Bros., a theatrical re-release of select Eastwood films, and Clint Eastwood programming on Turner Classic Movies (TCM). 2021 marks the 50th year of his partnership with Warner Bros. (“Dirty Harry”).

Eastwood’s most recent film, the uplifting and poignant drama “Cry Macho,” was released theatrically and on HBO Max on September 17.

From September 9 through October 31, HBO Max will launch a Spotlight page featuring select Clint Eastwood films, including the recently-released “Cry Macho,” and seven episodes of the Clint Eastwood – A Cinematic Legacy docuseries.

From October 6 through November 29, WarnerMedia will launch Clint Eastwood – A Cinematic Legacy in Dallas, TX., an exhibition of props and costumes from 50 years of filmmaking at Warner Bros. along with memorabilia from Clint Eastwood’s personal collection. Items include the Gran Torino car from the 2008 film “Gran Torino,” boxing gloves from 2004’s “Million Dollar Baby,” Bradley Cooper’s costume from 2014’s “American Sniper,” the saxophone from 1988’s “Bird,” Clint Eastwood’s director’s chair, and much more. The exhibition runs from October 6 until November 29 at the AT&T Global Headquarters Showcase located at 208 S. Akard St, Dallas, TX 75202.

On October 16 and October 23, Turner Classic Movies (TCM) will air Clint Eastwood programming including feature films and 2 episodes of the docuseries per night.

This fall, CNN will feature editorial content highlighting Eastwood’s illustrious career and the docuseries.

This fall in select theaters, Warner Bros. will re-release six of Clint Eastwood’s classic films theatrically, each one paired with an episode from the docuseries that highlights the feature film. The films include “American Sniper,” “Gran Torino,” “Dirty Harry,” “The Outlaw Josey Wales,” “Unforgiven” and “The Bridges of Madison County.”

On November 5, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment will release Clint Eastwood – A Cinematic Legacy, a nine-episode docuseries exploring Eastwood’s 50 years of filmmaking at Warner Bros.

Episode 1 – “A Director’s Vision” Episode 2 – “The Heart of a Hero” Episode 3 – “Witness to History” Episode 4 – “Reinventing the Western” Episode 5 – “An Actor’s Director” Episode 6 – “No Holds Barred” Episode 7 – “Fighting for Justice” Episode 8 – “Courage Under Fire” Episode 9 – “Triple Threat”



The Clint Eastwood – A Cinematic Legacy docuseries will be available digitally where you purchase digital movies and will also be available in select Blu-ray collections, including:

Clint Eastwood 50 th MGM 4-Film Collection (“A Fistful of Dollars,” “For a Few Dollars More,” “The Good, The Bad and the Ugly,” “Hang ‘Em High”) Clint Eastwood 50 th 5-Film Collection (“Dirty Harry,” “Magnum Force,” “The Enforcer,” “Sudden Impact,” “The Dead Pool”) Clint Eastwood 50 th 4-Film Collection (“The Mule,” “Gran Torino,” “American Sniper,” “Sully”) Clint Eastwood 50 th 2-Film Collection (“The Outlaw Josey Wales,” “Pale Rider”) Clint Eastwood 50 th 10-Film Collection (“Kelly’s Heroes,” “Where Eagles Dare,” “The Outlaw Josey Wales,” “Pale Rider,” “Heartbreak Ridge,” Unforgiven,” “Dirty Harry,” “City Heat,” “Gran Torino,” “American Sniper”)



ABOUT CLINT EASTWOOD

Clint Eastwood has been honored for his work as a filmmaker and actor. In recent years he directed and produced “Richard Jewell,” directed, produced and starred in “Cry Macho” and “The Mule,” and directed and produced “The 15:17 to Paris” and “Sully,” the latter starring Tom Hanks.

Prior to that, he directed and produced the searing real-life drama “American Sniper,” starring Bradley Cooper. The highest-grossing film of 2014, “American Sniper” was also one of the most acclaimed, receiving six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. The film also brought Eastwood his fourth Directors Guild of America (DGA) Award nomination and a National Board of Review Award for Best Director.

A four-time Oscar winner, Eastwood won his first Oscars, for Best Director and Best Picture, for his 1992 Western “Unforgiven,” which received a total of nine nominations, including one for Eastwood for Best Actor. Eastwood also won Golden Globe and DGA Awards for the film, which garnered Best Picture honors from several critics’ groups.

In 2005, Eastwood won two more Oscars in the same categories for “Million Dollar Baby,” again earning a Best Actor nomination for his performance in the film. He also won his second DGA Award and another Best Director Golden Globe, as well as a Golden Globe nomination for the film’s score.

Eastwood has twice more earned dual Oscar nominations, in the categories of Best Director and Best Picture, for the dramatic thriller “Mystic River,” for which he also garnered Golden Globe and DGA Award nominations, and the World War II drama “Letters from Iwo Jima,” which won Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Awards for Best Foreign Language Film and received Best Picture Awards from a number of film critics groups. “Letters from Iwo Jima” was the companion film to Eastwood’s widely praised drama “Flags of Our Fathers.”

In 2008, Eastwood’s “Changeling” received three Oscar nominations and Eastwood received BAFTA Award and London Film Critics Award nominations for Best Director, as well as a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Score. The film was also nominated for a Palme d’Or and won a Special Award when it premiered at the 2008 Cannes Film Festival. He had received three previous Palme d’Or nominations: for “White Hunter Black Heart,” in 1990; “Bird,” at the 1988 festival; and “Pale Rider,” in 1985. He also won his first Best Director Golden Globe Award for “Bird.”

In more recent years, Eastwood directed and produced the big-screen version of the Tony Award-winning musical “Jersey Boys,” about the start of the 1960s rock group The Four Seasons. He also directed and produced the biographical drama “J. Edgar”; “Hereafter,” which received Italy’s David di Donatello Award for Best Foreign Film; and the drama “Invictus,” for which he won a National Board of Review Award and earned Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Award nominations for Best Director. In addition, he starred in, directed and produced the hit “Gran Torino,” for which he won a Best Actor Award from the National Board of Review.

Eastwood also directed and starred in such memorable films as “Blood Work,” “Space Cowboys,” “True Crime,” “Absolute Power,” “The Bridges of Madison County,” “The Rookie,” “Heartbreak Ridge,” “Sudden Impact,” “Honkytonk Man,” “Firefox,” “Bronco Billy,” “The Outlaw Josey Wales,” “The Eiger Sanction,” “High Plains Drifter,” and “Play Misty for Me,” which marked his directorial debut.

Eastwood first came to worldwide fame as an actor in such legendary Westerns as “A Fistful of Dollars,” “For a Few Dollars More,” “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” “Hang ‘Em High,” and “Two Mules for Sister Sara.” His film acting work also includes “Kelly’s Heroes,” “Escape from Alcatraz,” the “Dirty Harry” actioners, “Every Which Way But Loose,” “Any Which Way You Can,” “In the Line of Fire” and “Trouble with the Curve.”

Over the course of his remarkable career, Eastwood has received a number of lifetime and career achievement honors, including the Motion Picture Academy’s Irving Thalberg Memorial Award and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Cecil B. DeMille Award. He has also garnered tributes from the Directors Guild of America, the Producers Guild of America, the Screen Actors Guild, the American Film Institute, the Film Society of Lincoln Center, the French Film Society, the National Board of Review, and the Henry Mancini Institute. He is also the recipient of a Kennedy Center Honor, the California Governor’s Award for the Arts, and France’s Commandeur de la Legion d’honneur.

