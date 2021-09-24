Coffin Comics Announces Release Date For First-Ever ‘Lady Death Omnibus Vol. 1’ Prestige Format Hardcover

Coffin Comics has announced that the first-ever oversized prestige format Lady Death Omnibus Vol. 1, will hit comic book store shelves nationwide on February 22, 2022.

“We poured our souls into the production of this mighty omnibus,” says creator/publisher Brian Pulido. “Whether you are new to Lady Death or you are a hardcore fan, there is something in it for everyone.’

Lady Death: Omnibus Vol. 1 – Prestige Format Hardcover, an oversized 544 full color page collection of Lady Death’s first ten chapters from the Coffin Comics Era plus bonus extras, featuring cover art by Diego Bernard, colored by Ceci De La Cruz, is now available for pre-order at local comic shops for $125.00 USD. Diamond Order Code: OCT211382

Luxury Features:

Oversized (8.25” x 12.25”)

Foil Stamped Front Cover

Custom Foil Stamped Slipcase

Silver Gilded Page Edges

Marker Ribbon

50 pages of bonus extras

Make sure to order the Lady Death: Omnibus Vol. 1 – Prestige Format Hardcover at your local comic shop today!

About Coffin Comics:

Coffin Comics is an independent publishing company, founded in September 2007 by Chaos! Comics founder and Lady Death creator, Brian Pulido. Coffin is dedicated to rock-n-roll inspired, supernatural tales and continues to craft authentically rare, limited edition comic books and assorted items for the discerning collector.

